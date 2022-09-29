"We have to make them progress on a mental level" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier explains where club can improve ahead of Ligue 1 encounter against Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier believes there is still room for improvement in the squad ahead of their encounter against OGC Nice on Saturday, October 1.

Galtier stated that the PSG squad could still improve the mental side of the game. The former Nice and Lille manager, however, does credit his players for having excellent technical abilities.

Speaking ahead of their Ligue 1 fixture against Nice, Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via Ligue 1's official website):

"You can always improve as a player, especially mentally. On a technical level, the players I have are at an extraordinary level. We have to make them progress on a mental level, on what the job requires, on everything we've worked on in preparation for the session, in preparation for a match, in focus, in determination.

Galtier has also stated that the work at PSG is never complete despite what it might look like from the outside. He added:

"We insist on what we want to see from the team on the positioning that the players must have, which then becomes a movement. Obviously, there's a lot of work to do. When you're at Paris Saint-Germain, people forget that. There's a lot of work on the part of my technical staff, my analysts, my physical trainers and myself."

Christophe Galtier has got PSG firing this season

Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager of the Parisian giants ahead of the 2022-23 season. The French tactician has made an impressive start to life at the Parc des Princes and has the Parisian giants firing on all fronts.

As things stand, PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts, having accumulated 22 points from their opening eight games. They have won seven games in the league so far and have scored 26 goals in the process while conceding just four times.

PSG's attacking trio comprising of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all had exceptional starts to the 2022-23 season under Galtier. The trio have already scored 27 goals between them across all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain have also made a great start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. They have so far won both of their group matches, including a 2-1 win over Serie A giants Juventus.

Christophe Galtier is a proven manager in Ligue 1 as he guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title back in 2021.

