“We make progress, yes” – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Red Devils signing new striker

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke to the media on Monday, July 24, ahead of the Red Devils' matches against Wrexham and Real Madrid. The Dutch tactician was asked for an update on the striker situation at the club.

The Premier League outfit has been heavily linked with a move for Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta. Despite the player and Manchester United having agreed on personal terms, a deal with the player's current employers remains to be finalized (via The Athletic).

Speaking of signing a new forward, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We make progress, yes, but we know how it works and when we have him, we will tell you directly."

He added:

"What I can say is we do everything that's in our power to get it done, for me, as soon as possible, the earlier the better, because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play," he added. "In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation."

The Red Devils reportedly have alternatives lined up should they not secure the services of the Serie A striker. The club is interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (via The Athletic).

At the moment, France international Anthony Martial remains the primary option up top.

Manchester United boss provides Anthony Martial update

Martial training before kick-off

Manchester United have been in the market for a striker this summer. The club is heavily linked with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. However, the club also has the option of going to Anthony Martial in the number nine role.

When asked whether the France international is part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the season, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We need a good squad and Anthony Martial is a brilliant football player so he will help us, he scores goals and in other areas like pressing and combinations, he's a great player, we hope he's fit and he stays fit."

The former Ajax manager hinted at a possible squad role for the 27-year-old forward. Martial was quite ordinary last season. He finished with six goals in 21 appearances while missing 26 games across all competitions due to an injury.