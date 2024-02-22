"We have to manage much better" - Mikel Arteta hits out at key mistakes that saw Arsenal lose to FC Porto

Mikel Arteta has pointed out areas that need improvement following Arsenal's first leg round-of-16 UEFA Champions League defeat against Porto on Wednesday (1-0, February 21).

The Gunners were frustrated in Portugal in a game that eventually saw minimal chances created. In the end, the fixture was decided by Galeno's curling effort from outside the box in injury time (90+4').

Arsenal registered seven attempts, none of which found the target, while Porto took eight shots, with two testing David Raya. Speaking after the match, Arteta said (via Metro):

"Obviously we have to manage much better. We cannot win with the way we handled the ball on three occasions in deep areas it’s not good enough. If you want to be in the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and this is what we will have to do at the Emirates now."

"We lacked threat. We lacked aggression, especially with the ball in the final third. We can do better. We will learn from that, prepare better, and go and do it."

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday (February 24) when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates. The north Londoners will have to bounce back quickly as they are in the midst of a title race.

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Mikel Arteta praises Porto after Arsenal's UEFA Champions League defeat

Arsenal came up against a well-organized Porto side in their first-leg round-of-16 meeting on Wednesday. Pointing out this aspect, Mikel Arteta said after the match (via Metro):

"I think it’s a team that’s very well-organised defensively and they break your rhythm all the time. There are certain things we will have to do much better, we know what to expect."

Although it was the Gunners who enjoyed more of the ball (65% possession), the better chances fell to the Portuguese outfit, which came from effective counter-attacking football.

The loss must come as a surprise to the Gunners' fans, who were enjoying a five-match winning run in the Premier League. In those matches, Arteta's side scored an incredible 21 times while conceding just twice.

Porto will visit the Emirates for the second leg of this tie on March 12.