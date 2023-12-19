“We are Manchester United” - Andre Onana disagrees with Van Dijk complaint after draw with Liverpool

After a goalless draw at Anfield, Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana firmly countered Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's controversial comments.

The Reds defender had criticized United's approach, insinuating that they lacked the ambition to win, telling Sky Sports afterward (via Mirror):

"If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game."

Van Dijk further added:

"In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point. Obviously they are not in the best phase. Coming here you are wary of the threat we have. We should have won it today. We have to learn from certain situations and I know we will."

Onana, however, maintained a different perspective, emphasizing Manchester United's intent and commitment to victory. Despite the draw, Onana asserted that they entered the game with a winning mindset, telling beIN Sports (via Mirror):

"Not bad, it could be better because we came here to win. We are Manchester United. We didn't have the result we wanted so we have to keep fighting."

He added:

"Playing for such a big club, you have a big responsibility to try and win every game. We unfortunately didn't win, but we will keep our head up and look forward to the coming games."

Although Liverpool dominated the game, they struggled to score goals in front of their fans, as Onana made important saves to keep the Red Devils in the game.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool yield in transfer tussle for Fluminense's star midfielder

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly stepping back from the pursuit of Fluminense's standout midfielder Andre. Despite his rising prominence, it appears Fulham is edging closer to securing his signature.

Andre's meteoric rise in Brazil, marked by a key role in Fluminense's Copa Libertadores win in 2023, has catapulted him onto the wish lists of several top-tier English clubs. His performances have essentially made him a hot property in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to set aside their interest in him. TalkSPORT (via SportsMole) has reported that Fulham have emerged as the front-runners. The Cottagers are seen as underdogs to make this transfer happen, but this status is not expected to deter them.