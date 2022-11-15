“We have not had many games against European teams” – Lionel Messi issues warning to Argentina teammates amid hype of being 2022 World Cup favorites

Lionel Messi wants his Argentina teammates to not think about the FIFA World Cup favorites tag. He claims that every team will be tough to beat in Qatar, and their lack of matches against European sides could be an issue.

The PSG star has already arrived in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup that kicks off on Sunday. Argentina play a friendly on Wednesday against the United Arab Emirates in preparation and Messi is expected to play in the match.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Leo Messi, el capitán de la Selección Argentina, ya está con la delegación para jugar la Copa del Mundo. Leo Messi, el capitán de la Selección Argentina, ya está con la delegación para jugar la Copa del Mundo. https://t.co/DKnLvbW5Yf

When asked if Argentina are one of the favorites for this year's World Cup by Universo Valdano [via ESPN], Messi claimed that is not something the players should think about right now. He said:

"All national teams are tough to play against these days. Every team [at the World Cup] will be difficult to beat. We have not had many games against European teams [in our unbeaten run], although they don't like playing against us either -- playing against South American teams is tough as well."

Although he is confident of doing well, he stressed the favorites hype should not get to the players. He added:

"We are in good form going into the finals, but we can't fall into trap of believing the hype that we are favorites and will win it. We have to be realistic and go step by step."

Is this Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi has hinted that this could be his last World Cup.

TyC Sports @TyCSports

#MessiEnTyCSports Leo Messi: "Cuando me silbaron en París pregunté enseguida si lo habían visto los nenes. No me gustó que esté mi familia ahí y que la gente me esté silbando" Leo Messi: "Cuando me silbaron en París pregunté enseguida si lo habían visto los nenes. No me gustó que esté mi familia ahí y que la gente me esté silbando"#MessiEnTyCSports https://t.co/ItDMg788cS

The PSG star was talking to TYC Sports in the summer when he said:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

However, he has not confirmed if retirement after the World Cup is his plan and stated that his decision would be based on how the tournament goes for Argentina. He said:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Lionel Messi's club future is also in the balance as he heads into the final months of his PSG contract, but the club have the option to extend it by a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes