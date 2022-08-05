"We have too many injuries that's true" - Jurgen Klopp says 7 Liverpool first-team stars will not be available for Premier League opener against Fulham 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that as many as seven of his players could miss the Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday (August 6). Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, and Diogo Jota have all been ruled out. Naby Keita. meanwhile, is racing against time to feature at Craven Cottage.

After missing out on the Premier League title by just one point last season, Liverpool will look to go the distance this time around. Unfortunately, their optimism for the new campaign has taken an early hit, with seven players finding themselves in sub-optimal situations ahead of their trip to Fulham.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield A Liverpool record that will never be broken? 🤩 A Liverpool record that will never be broken? 🤩 https://t.co/1i9Yqb89PK

When asked to provide a squad update, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

“We have too many injuries, that’s true, but in the moment, nothing has changed. A lot of unlucky situations. It started with Caoimhin, it started with Diogo. One was injured, the other got re-injured. It’s not 100 percent clear when, there is no criticism. For Diogo, it was slightly too early or the injury was different in the first place. In a few weeks’ time they will be back but they weren’t in pre-season, which is not cool.

"Ibou, in a challenge in the game against Strasbourg. What happened there, we have to see how long it’ll take but he’s out for a while. We hope with Curtis we caught it in the right moment. It’s how it is with young players. They have stress reactions some time and they go over it. There’s not massive pain but it could lead to something serious. We caught it early but we still have to be careful. He’s not in.”

The German continued:

“Oxlade of course, it’s not cool. We cannot sort a problem we have for four weeks with a transfer for a full year. That makes, in the moment at least, no sense for us. But the transfer window is still open, so we will see. But the plan won’t go in that direction.

“Kostas was unlucky in a training situation. I just saw him now out on the pitch. He might be, in his opinion anyway, he might be ready to train next week which is helpful. Ali is fine. Naby’s ill. I think he will be back today, the first day. I underestimated it a little bit, I said he’d be fine. He came yesterday and still had some little symptoms. Not Covid but not right. I guess he will be back today.”

Even an injury-stricken Liverpool are likely to overpower Fulham

Despite missing several first-team players, Liverpool will start as overwhelming favorites at Craven Cottage. Coming into the match on the back of a massive 3-1 FA Community Shield win over Manchester City, the Reds should be full of confidence and look to make a statement.

Konate’s absence could be felt, but Joel Matip is more than capable of filling in for him. Virgil van Dijk is also in brilliant form and should not have much trouble keeping up with Fulham’s attack.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago could play in the middle in Keita’s absence and Darwin Nunez could comfortably make his debut without Jota in the picture.

Unless the hosts pull off a miracle somehow, Liverpool should not have much issues getting off to a winning start in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Also Read: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal staff absolutely love midfielder who perfectly represents the values of the club

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far