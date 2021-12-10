"We have many offers for him" - Mino Raiola drops big hint on Paul Pogba's Manchester United future

Agent Mino Raiola has spoken candidly about his client Paul Pogba’s future, claiming there are many offers on the table for the Manchester United star.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been under the microscope since joining from Juventus in a €105 million move in 2016. The Frenchman’s technical quality has always been unparalleled but his work ethic at Manchester United has come into question time and again.

The 2018 World Cup winner has also had to deal with a plethora of injuries since making the club-record switch. Paul Pogba has missed eight Manchester United games this season, with six of those absences being a direct result of a hamstring injury.

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United contract is set to expire in June, meaning the player is free to negotiate with non-European clubs from January itself. Champions League giants Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the player for a while now and could cash in on the opportunity.

Mino Raiola hasn’t dropped any names but confirmed that the Manchester United star has quite a few offers, including a contract extension.

In an interview with Sport 1, Raiola said:

“We have many offers for him, including a contract extension. We'll see what's best for him.”

Raiola also said that only Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga can afford to pay the Manchester United graduate’s wages. However, he confirmed that the Bundesliga leaders have not made a move for the Manchester United midfielder.

When asked whether Bayern had sent an offer, Raiola added:

“Not yet, but maybe it will come tomorrow. You have to ask Bayern that. We deal with everything. But Bayern are the only ones who could afford it. I think we'll know more in two months.”

Paul Pogba has made 219 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, pitching in with 38 goals and 49 assists.

Donny van de Beek confident Manchester United can beat anyone in the Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has claimed that the Red Devils are capable of beating any team in the Champions League last-16. The midfielder believes every team in the round-of-16 are deserving of their place, including Manchester United.

Having picked up 11 points from six Group F matches, Manchester United are heading into the last six as one of the eight seeded teams.

