“We had many physical problems in 2014 but we won” – Real Madrid coach Ancelotti feels injury concerns will not affect Liverpool during Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti feels injury concerns for Liverpool will play no factor in the two sides' Champions League final on May 28.

The Reds finished the Premier League season getting pipped to the post for the title by Manchester City, who beat them by a solitary point.

During their final day fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thiago Alcantara had to come off through injury. Prior to that, Fabinho had not played for the side since incurring an injury against Aston Villa on May 10.

In the Reds' FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk came off through injury issues.

However, Jurgen Klopp seems to have a full squad for the monumental final clash with Real Madrid, telling reporters on Friday (via Liverpool Echo):

"Thiago trained yesterday with the team and today. Fabinho trained normally. We'll go from there."

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti was asked whether concerns of the Anfield side over potential injuries will have an effect come Saturday in Paris. He responded to reporters by saying (via MadridXtra):

"Liverpool's injuries? We had many physical problems in 2014 but we won at the end. This won't affect the game, they will give their everything tomorrow."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on his side's grit and determination ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

Karim Benzema has been the man of the hour throughout the campaign

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken of how his side made it to the final at the Stade de France having staged phenomenal comeback victories en route. He also had the grace to lavish praise on his opponents, saying (via Mirror):

“We’re up against one of the most physical teams in the entire world and they also have quality. The physical aspect is important but will not decide the outcome of the game."

The Italian claims that their iconic wins over PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City count for nothing without victory on Saturday night, adding:

“If we deserve to win it, it will be because of what we do in the final, not before. We haven’t been showing tremendous quality, but not a single team beat us in commitment and motivation. I don’t think that’s enough to win it but we will have to make sure we have that in the final.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, believes Real Madrid should be touted as the favorites on the back of their impressive knockout stage performances. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's not an easy question, I don't have an easy answer. I don't know. If you look at how Real Madrid celebrate the comebacks, from my point of view, it's them (favorites). But I want us to be the same level, want to be us in this game."

We are just one day away from seeing two of Europe's most iconic sides do battle for the Champions League and the anticipation is building.

