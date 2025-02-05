"We have no margin for error" - Ronald Araujo comments on Barcelona future after dramatic U-turn in January 

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo has commented on his future at the club and the side's preparation for the season ahead. He expressed excitement about penning a new contract with the Catalan giants and returning to action after a long injury layoff.

Araujo, 25, recently signed a five-year contract with La Blaugrana. The Uruguayan defender's previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2026, leading to speculation about his future. However, the club managed to convince Arajuo to sign a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2031.

In a recent interview, the Barcelona star stated that he was calm despite speculation surrounding his future and expressed excitement about the contract renewal.

"I’ve always been very calm, I’ve always been clear about it. I’m happy with the renewal. I’ve always shown how important it is to be here. I feel valued and important," Araujo said (via Tribal Football).

Araujo also talked about his recovery and fitness. He said:

"I’m feeling good. I’m happy to play with the team again.We always watch videos. It’s a bit of a risky style, but we believe in it and it gives us results. I’m getting more and more rhythms and I hope to continue helping the team."

Talking about Barcelona's season, the defender expressed optimism about the team's readiness for the second half of the campaign.

"The team is very good. We have a nice team with young and talented people. We are excited. Now comes the best moment, but we are convinced and we believe in the team’s work. Now we have no margin for error and we are prepared for this," Araujo concluded.

Araujo has made seven appearances across competitions since returning to action in January, helping his side keep two clean sheets.

