Chelsea star Reece James has admitted the last few months have been strange but does not think the club's ambitions will change. The defender added that the group wants to go for more trophies next season after adding the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to their collection.

Chelsea's sanctions are set to be lifted soon, with new ownership coming in later this month. As per the latest reports, all clearances have been given, and Todd Boehly & co were at Stamford Bridge for the last few matches.

Reece was talking to Chelsea's official website when he welcomed the change in ownership, but added that there was going to be no change in the club's ambition. He said:

"'It's been a strange moment for the club with the change of owners, it's going to be different moving forward, but our ambition is still going to be the same. We are a massive club in the world, and our aim is still going to be to win every trophy we can. The players at this club are ambitious.

"You're playing at this club for a reason. The quality is so high. No matter the owner, we are the ones who go out and perform on the pitch. Next season we are going to have many competitions to play and hopefully get some more trophies under our belt. We've got enough quality so there's no reason why we can't do it."

Chelsea planning a rebuild this summer

Chelsea need a new backline with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could follow, and Thomas Tuchel is well aware.

He spoke to the media recently about the summer window and said:

"We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don't know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios."

The Blues could also get into the market for a new midfielder and an attacker, as other stars could also be on their way out.

