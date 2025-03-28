“We met at my local pub” - Ian Wright opens up on mentoring ex-Arsenal striker in scintillating form after leaving Gunners

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he mentored AS Monaco striker Mika Biereth, who previously played for the Gunners at the academy level. The Englishman praised Biereth for reaching out and seeking advice to aid his progress.

Biereth, a London-born Danish forward, spent most of his formative years in Fulham's academy before joining Arsenal's youth setup in 2021 as an 18-year-old.

He then went on multiple loan spells, the last of which was a six-month stint at Austrian outfit SK Sturm Graz. Biereth impressed with his performances, contributing nine goals and four assists in 22 appearances there.

Sturm Graz then signed him permanently last summer, and the young striker continued to shine until he departed Austria for AS Monaco in January. Biereth has been in excellent goal-scoring form in France as well, netting 11 times in nine Ligue 1 games.

Wright has opened up about Biereth's Arsenal days and the conversations he had with the youngster over his future at the club. Speaking to Get French Football News, he said (via The Sun):

"I have to always give Mika the credit for proactively reaching out to me years ago. He was looking for advice on where he was at with his game, with the club and what he should do next.

"I will always give him credit for that because it’s very easy to not make yourself vulnerable to someone else. After he contacted me, we met at my local pub and we have stayed in touch since."

Arsenal will next face Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 1.

Ian Wright responds when asked if ex-Arsenal forward Mika Biereth reminds him of himself

Ian Wright has shared one important quality that Mika Biereth possesses, which reminds him of himself as a striker.

Wright enjoyed seven years at Arsenal between 1991 and 1998, winning the Premier League, two FA Cups, and the Carabao Cup. The Englishman racked up 185 goals in 288 appearances for the club, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Premier League history.

During the aforementioned interview with Get French Football News, Wright was asked whether Biereth reminded him of himself as a striker in terms of playing style.

He responded:

"He’s got a different build to me but what really reminded me of myself is his obsession with scoring goals. He doesn’t care how they go in, he just wants to score. That will always drive and motivate him."

