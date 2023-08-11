"We might see a few at both ends" – Chris Sutton makes prediction for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted an entertaining 3-2 win for Liverpool in their opening day encounter of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.

The Reds are set to open the new Premier League campaign in London after their sub-par fifth-placed finish last season. They have registered three wins, one draw and one loss in their pre-season games.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are keen to start their fresh chapter with a convincing victory in front of their home fans this weekend. After finishing 12th in the Premier League table past term, they relished a stellar pre-season with three wins and two draws in five friendlies.

In his column for BBC, Sutton shared his thoughts on Liverpool's upcoming visit to the Blues for their Premier League opener. He wrote:

"This is another game where I don't really have much of a clue what to expect, especially from Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino has been unlucky to see Christopher Nkunku arrive and then get injured but it seems like the Blues are still looking to sign more players, and Liverpool are surely going to do the same."

Opining on Chelsea's recruitment in the recent past, Sutton added:

"I don't see all the players leaving Stamford Bridge over the summer as being a problem, because not too many of them had a sensational season last time. They still have lots of very good players and it's just a question of how long Pochettino takes to find a settled side. Maybe Nicolas Jackson will end up being the man to step up and score the goals they need."

Claiming that the Reds are suspect at the back, Sutton concluded:

"Liverpool's defence is their worry, because there are plenty of goals in their team. We might see a few at both ends at Stamford Bridge on Sunday."

Both the teams have played out a draw each time in their last six matches. Neither side have scored in their last four meetings, including the EFL Cup and the FA Cup summit clashes in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool hijack Chelsea deal for midfielder

According to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, Liverpool have managed to oust Chelsea's £100 million bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo this summer. They have agreed a British transfer record fee of £110 million to snap up the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Caicedo, who has been a top midfield target for the Blues for the past two months, is believed to be open to securing a permanent move to the Merseyside outfit. He could finalize a switch to Anfield, if all formalities are completed without hassle, by the start of the weekend.

So far, the Liverpool and Chelsea target have scored two goals and provided three assists in 53 matches across competitions for Brighton so far.