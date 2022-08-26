“We miss him as a personality, his experience, and his quality” – Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will only be on the bench against Leicester 

Chelsea have suffered a setback ahead of their clash with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (August 27).

Manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Mateo Kovacic is not fit to start the game but will be named on the bench. The Croatian is still recovering from a knee injury that had prevented him from featuring in the Blues' opening three Premier League games.

Mateo Kovacic has made 184 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. The Croatian helped the Blues win a Europa League title, a Champions League title and a FIFA Club World Cup. His tenacity, work rate, and ability to carry the ball through midfield have been massive assets for Chelsea. Kovacic has also formed strong partnerships with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in midfield.

The Croatian looks set to start on the bench against Leceister and could make a cameo appearance late in the second half. Tuchel said, as per Chelseachronicle:

"Kova is back in the group and ready to play some 20 minutes. We miss him as a personality, his experience, and his quality. It was his first training week without a reaction in the knee."

"We cannot rush things otherwise we would just sabotage our own plans with him. We need him long-term but it's good to have him back and have him as an option on the bench."

Thomas Tuchel's side sorely missed the Croatian during their opening three games and were hoping that he would return for their clash with Leicester City.

The German tactician was forced to start Conor Gallagher against Leeds last weekend due to Kovacic's absence. The former Crystal Palace loanee struggled to make an impact and was often overrun by Leeds' midfielder.

As per Sportbible, Chelsea's injury woes are set to continue as N'Golo Kante is set to be ruled out for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury. The French midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues' 2-2 draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

Chelsea in desperate need of a positive performance against Leicester City

Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The west London outfit have made a disappointing start to the season by their own high standards. The Blues produced a sub-par display in their 1-0 victory over Everton in their opening Premier League of the season.

Tuchel's side responded by producing an impressive performance against Tottenham a fortnight ago but were held to a 2-2 draw by Antonio Conte's side. The Blues then suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United on August 21.

The club's lack of ideas and threat while going forward has been a major source of concern for Tuchel. The Blues will hope to have a good outing in front of their home supporters against a Leicester City side that have conceded eight goals in three league games.

