"We missed our chances" - David de Gea explains where Manchester United need to improve

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has criticized his team for their lack of clinicality. The Spaniard's comments came after the Red Devils registered a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 13.

United were on top for the majority of the encounter but couldn't get past Omonia shot-stopper Francis Uzoho, who made 12 saves to keep them at bay.

Scott McTominay's strike in injury time finally broke the deadlock and handed Manchester United all three points at Old Trafford. Speaking on MUTV (via Manchester Evening News), De Gea stressed that United's attackers need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"I think we should be more clinical today, we could finish the game 3-0 or 4-0. In the end, we missed our chances, but we never give up, we keep fighting to the end and it was a great goal from Scott [McTominay]," he said.

"It gave us three points, very important because we want to finish first in our group. I think he [Uzoho] made an amazing game, he probably made eight or 10 saves, he keep his team in the game, but in the end, we scored, but he had a great game.

"I know he played in Spain, in La Liga, so congratulations to him for his game."

De Gea went on to add that Manchester United need to improve their finishing if they are to win matches in the Premier League:

"This is the only point [finishing] that we can improve because we controlled the game, they don't create chances, they had a half a chance.

"Sometimes games are like this, sometimes you create 10 chances, in the other game you create one chance and score a goal. This is football. We need to be more clinical if we want to win games in the Premier League."

Manchester United's Europa League campaign so far

Manchester United are currently second behind Real Sociedad in the Europa League Group E table. They have won three of their four encounters so far, while losing one to Sociedad, who have a 100% record in the tournament so far.

United are yet to face the Spanish side for a second time in the tournament, along with the return fixture against Sheriff. Their match against Sociedad match could eventually decide the fate of the group.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, the Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and face Newcastle United next on Sunday, October 16.

