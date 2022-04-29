×
Create
Notifications

"We missed something" - Tuchel suggests 'dominant' Chelsea failed to take advantage of Manchester United's woes in 1-1 draw

Chelsea boss Tuchel is frustrated by lack of killer instinct in his team against Manchester United
Chelsea boss Tuchel is frustrated by lack of killer instinct in his team against Manchester United
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 29, 2022 03:26 AM IST
News

Chelsea were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Premier League encounter against Manchester United, despite dominating proceedings at Old Trafford.

Following a frustrating first-half, the Blues finally took the lead on the hour mark when Kai Havertz flicked on a Reece James cross, before Marcos Alonso expertly volleyed home.

The cleanest connection on that left foot! 🖇#MunChe https://t.co/dFQ9N3WCCv

Tuchel's side were pegged back just two minutes later when Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for the hosts, who were incredibly fortunate to leave the fixture with a point.

Despite the West London club taking 21 shots compared to Manchester United's six, they ultimately couldn't find another way past the excellent David De Gea. Eventually, Tuchel's team was forced to settle for a draw after missing several gilt-edged chances.

Following the game, Tuchel couldn't hide his frustrations at his team failing to capitalize on the dour Red Devils' performance, and said, as per Nizaar Kinsella:

"We could have taken advantage. I felt we missed something in the last 16 yards of the field to finish it off earlier."

Forward Kai Havertz in particular missed several big chances, but the German boss refused to blame individuals. He stated:

"He needs to fight back for his shape and have that same feeling. I hope he shows a reaction. The guys up front are young so I won't start pointing fingers."
21 shots, 65% possession but not enough end product, I’m all for signing a midfielder and defenders but if some of the attackers don’t change, we aren’t moving anywhere from 3rd. Back Tuchel. Back Tuchel. Back Tuchel. https://t.co/uYEz0T0dJc

Tuchel rues Chelsea's lack of determination and luck

The Blues look almost certain to finish third in the Premier League this season, having earned an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham.

The Old Trafford stalemate ended a run of eight consecutive away wins for Chelsea, and Tuchel admits his side should have left Old Trafford with three points.

He told BBC Sport:

"We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball, I was happy with how we played. We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box. We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."
We are currently in the gap of excellence and mediocre right now and it’s so annoying. Game after bloody game.Give Tuchel the players he needs and this club will prevail EXACTLY like Liverpool and Klopp have.It’s the clearest thing I have ever seen. Please Chelsea. https://t.co/yuzFFr5pkW

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी