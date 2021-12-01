"We are the monkeys" - Patrice Evra says Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was snubbed for Yashin Trophy because he's African

Patrice Evra believes the decision not to award Chelsea's Edouard Mendy the 2021 Lev Yashin Trophy was because of his skin tone

Evra suggested the reason Mendy was snubbed for the award was because of the inherent systematic racism that is rampant in European football. The Frenchman clearly does not believe that eventual winner Gianluigi Donnarumma was more worthy of the prize.

Gianluigi Donnarumma @gigiodonna1 Receiving the Trophée Yachine is a source of great pride for me. From my birth town of Castellammare di Stabia to Milan and now to Paris. Such a long road, so many changes. Life is a journey… (cont) Receiving the Trophée Yachine is a source of great pride for me. From my birth town of Castellammare di Stabia to Milan and now to Paris. Such a long road, so many changes. Life is a journey… (cont) https://t.co/d55revDsmz

Launching an attack on the organizers, Evra criticized the attitude in football towards the Africa Cup of Nations:

“Also the goalkeeper... what about Edouard Mendy? You know, but of course, African Cup, we are the monkeys so no one respects this competition. We are the only competition where you have to leave your club, leave for three weeks and play that cup because in Africa we always have a little space. But things will change, things will change."

Edouard Mendy has had an amazing 12 months at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and providing the base for Chelsea’s stingy defense. However, the prize went to PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the European Championships with Italy this summer.

Mendy was ranked in second place behind Donnarumma and above Jan Oblak, who came third. Jan Oblak won the La Liga trophy with Atletico Madrid last season. Donnarumma, who bagged the award, won no club honors with AC Milan last year.

Despite being born in France, Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy plays for his native country Senegal, while Patrice Evra was born in Senegal but represented France. Mendy has played 16 times for the African team. He is expected to stand between the sticks for them in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations being hosted in Cameroon from January 9.

It's an incredible achievement: Chelsea star Edouard Mendy speaks on Yahsin award

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Speaking to Chelsea media after the Ballon d'Or event, Edouard Mendy noted how proud he was of his position at the club.

"It is an incredible achievement for me and I am really proud to be in Chelsea and to be part of the club. We did an excellent job last year and we continue this year. Hopefully, everything will continue well."

The Chelsea goalie added:

“For football, 2021 is the best year of my life because it was an amazing season, we won the biggest title in Europe in my first year in a big club. It's my best year at the moment but I hope the next years will be better or the same.”

