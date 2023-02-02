“We have to move on” - Chelsea star opens up on losing great leader Jorginho to Arsenal

Thiago Silva has acknowledged that Jorginho's move to Arsenal has left a massive void at Chelsea. However, he has urged the players to move on as they have bigger things to focus on this season.

Chelsea agreed to a £13 million deal with Arsenal for Jorginho on deadline day. The Italian has signed a 1.5-year contract with an option year added to it.

Sripad @falsewinger Chelsea will get £11 million from Arsenal for Jorginho, as per



They will get another million each if Arsenal win the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, taking the total to £13 million for Italian. Chelsea will get £11 million from Arsenal for Jorginho, as per @David_Ornstein They will get another million each if Arsenal win the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, taking the total to £13 million for Italian. 🚨Chelsea will get £11 million from Arsenal for Jorginho, as per @David_Ornstein.They will get another million each if Arsenal win the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, taking the total to £13 million for Italian.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Silva confirmed that it was Jorginho's decision to move as he wanted to stay in England. He said:

"It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens. He wanted to stay in England because he has family here. There are things that we have no control over, but we have to understand the player's side of things."

Silva wants the players to focus on Chelsea even though they have lost a leader in the dressing room. He added:

"I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, especially as we have lost one of our great leaders in the dressing room. Jorginho is a guy who spoke a lot and this hole will remain, but we have to move on. We didn't expect him to leave, but it has happened."

Jorginho switches from Chelsea to Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta

Jorginho has admitted that Mikel Arteta was a big influence in his decision to join Arsenal. The new signing was speaking to the club's official media channel when he claimed that the Spaniard had tried to sign him before but failed.

Arsenal @Arsenal Jorginho 🤝 the boss Jorginho 🤝 the boss https://t.co/L64G7VOvB4

He said:

"He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn't happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence. I'm very excited for this new challenge, and I just can't wait to be on the pitch to be honest."

Jorginho's first match for Arsenal is likely to be this weekend as they take on Everton away from home. The Italian has picked the #20 kit as Thomas Partey uses his favorite #5 at Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes