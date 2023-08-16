Inter Miami coach Tata Martino recently acknowledged that the arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has strengthened their squad. However, he also admitted that having such a strong squad also makes it difficult for him to select a starting XI.

Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the expiration of his contract earlier this summer. His former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets left the Blaugrana as free agents and also joined the Herons.

The trio have put up impressive performances for the MLS side in the Leagues Cup, helping them reach the final. Lionel Messi has scored nine goals and provided one assist in six games.

Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the Leagues Cup semi-final on Tuesday, August 15. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, David Ruiz, and Josef Martinez scored for the Herons.

After the game, coach Tata Martino touched upon the competition within his squad, saying (via Goal):

"Leo, Josef, normally they participate [in the goals]. There’s progress, because Benja [Cremaschi] recently scored; today it was David coming from behind for the goal, Jordi as a defender scores a goal. And that I think is important for any team."

He added:

"It’s true that the team is changed, but it’s also true that the roster has changed. Today we have a much more competitive roster that creates problems for the coach when it comes time to choose the team."

Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday, August 19.

David Ruiz hails influence of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami

The former Barcelona trio have been three of the greatest players over the years at club and international level. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have won numerous trophies for Barca, PSG, Spain, and Argentina between them.

The veterans' arrival not only brings immense quality to Inter Miami but also a winning mentality and experience. Herons defensive midfielder David Ruiz recently shared that other players at the club are trying to learn from the trio, saying (via Goal):

“It's changed a lot. Everybody has a winning mentality, and everybody's ready to play every tournament, win every game, and every final. They’re players that obviously just try and give advice."

Ruiz also shared some examples of what the players are learning from the trio:

"We're like, young and stuff, we try to run everywhere. That's something that they just told us: 'Oh, just maintain more your position, that the ball’s going to get to you. Stop running for the ball too much where you’re just trapping yourself' – things like that."

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets' arrival will certainly help the likes of 19-year-old Ruiz improve his game further. The youngster has made 19 senior appearances for Inter Miami, contributing two goals and two assists.