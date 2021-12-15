"We must be confident" - Pochettino says PSG have 'enough qualities' to prevail in 'difficult' UCL tie against Real Madrid

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino remains bullish about his side’s chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The two teams were drawn against each other in one of the Round of 16 ties in the Champions League, and it is expected to be a stellar clash over two legs.

Both sides have some world-class players in their respective squads, so we could be in for a thrilling tie come February.

PSG are still searching for their first-ever Champions League title and are hoping to end their wait this season. Beating a strong team like Real Madrid will not be easy, however, as Los Blancos are hitting the right notes under Carlo Ancelotti.

Pochettino remains adamant that his side have the players to beat Real Madrid this season:

"It will be a difficult double confrontation because it is a team that has a great coach and great players. We are going to face Real Madrid who are a team used to winning the Champions League, a team with a history and a lot of experience. So it is clear that we will have to play a very difficult game, began the Argentinian.

"Of course we have to be confident. We have a great team, great footballers, with a lot of talent and I have no doubt that we will arrive in the best possible way and always with a lot of confidence in our players, he continued. We have enough qualities to win this confrontation and move on to the next round. This is the goal of PSG."

PSG have the squad to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League

The Parisians signed Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in the summer and are well-equipped to test Real Madrid. Los Blancos, however, are one of the form teams in Europe.

Having started slowly under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid have become one of the most consistent teams in Europe.

Their defense has improved despite the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, and their attackers are in good sync with each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG, however, have the most fearsome attack in world football. It all depends on how they are able to function as a unit against Real Madrid.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar