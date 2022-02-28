"We must not hide it" - Former PSG player makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe

Former PSG youth player Adil Aouchiche has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year-old continued his breath-taking form with a brace in PSG's 3-1 win over St-Etienne last weekend, while also providing an assist for Danilo Pereira. His overall stats for the season now stands at 24 goals and 17 assists from 34 games in all competitions.

Aouchiche made no secret of his opinions about the player, who's the best according to him.

“We must not hide it; Kylian is the best player in the world. He proves it again today with his club, as he also does in the France team.”

Mbappe burst onto the scene with Les Blues in March 2017 and has delivered consistently on the international stage too.

In 53 games, he's scored 24 goals and made another 20 assists while lifting the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League titles, playing an important role in both.

Earlier this month, he was also on target against Real Madrid in the Champions League, scoring in stoppage-time to secure PSG a valuable 1-0 win at home in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Aouchiche commended Mbappe's desire and added that he could accomplish a lot more at this rate.

“I’m very happy for him because he’s a worker, a guy who really doesn’t want to let go of anything, who wants to have everything. And if he continues like this, he will become even stronger than he is today,” Aouchiche said.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for a staggering €180 million and hasn't looked back ever since.

He's struck 156 goals and made 78 assists in 205 games so far to establish himself among the world's best, while lifting 10 trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles.

PSG ace on the brink of exit

Unfortunately for PSG, the player only has four months left on his contract, following which he's likely to leave as Real Madrid edge closer to their long-time target.

Los Blancos have been linked with the star for a while now and are aiming to snap him up on a free transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappé became PSG's second all-time top scorer tonight, levelling with Zlatan Ibrahimović on 156 - just Edinson Cavani on 200 left to catch up with.

But the Parisians aren't giving up just yet, doing everything in their power to persuade him to stay put.

Mbappe has laid out three conditions before penning a new deal and it remains to be seen if the club will accept them all.

Edited by Prem Deshpande