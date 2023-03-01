"We must be intelligent" - Barcelona superstar urges teammates to be 'calm' against Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has urged his teammates to stay calm and bounce back against Real Madrid on Thursday (March 2). The two sides clash in the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Catalans have enjoyed a successful domestic 2022-23 season under manager Xavi Hernandez. They are currently on course for their 27th La Liga title as they lead second-placed Real Madrid by seven points.

Barcelona have, however, stumbled recently. They were shockingly knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United last week following a 2-1 defeat in their second leg at Old Trafford. They went on to lose 4-3 on aggregate, which meant the Red Devils progressed to the Round of 16.

Xavi's men went on to lose to 15th-placed Almeria two days later in La Liga, failing to take a 10-point advantage over Real Madrid. Despite dominating possession, they failed to find the back of the net, losing 1-0.

Barcelona will have to show great resilience against an in-form Real Madrid side on Thursday. La Blaugrana will have to go into the tie without the injured Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele. The trio have been responsible for most of their attacking output this season.

Uruguay international Araujo insists that his side are still in a good moment and have no reason to panic. He told Barca TV (via Sport):

“The team is fine. We are a family, we are united. We come from two defeats but the team is strong, we know our potential and the work we are doing with Xavi. You have to get up and change the chip. There is a lot left."

He added:

“We are seven points away. The league is long and difficult. We know the objective and we must continue working, with humility and trust.”

Araujo also highlighted his side's defensive improvement this year, advising his teammates to remain calm and vigilant:

“Defensively we are very good. We have changed this season. The objective was to have clean sheets and we are on the right path. Patience and calm. We cannot get out of control. We cannot go to the first game and want to win. We must be intelligent. We have the return to our people."

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🎙️| Ronald Araujo spoke with Barca tv about El Clasico .



🗣️:"El Clasico is always special, and it's a match that everyone wants to play. Madrid are a team with great players. We're ready." 🎙️| Ronald Araujo spoke with Barca tv about El Clasico .🗣️:"El Clasico is always special, and it's a match that everyone wants to play. Madrid are a team with great players. We're ready." https://t.co/vbpAJPazuB

Araujo has been an integral part of Barcelona's back four. The club will depend on him to overcome Real Madrid to book a spot in the Copa del Rey final. He has made 19 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo praises Xavi ahead of El Clasico clash against Real Madrid

Ronaldo Araujo has praised manager Xavi Hernandez for helping improve his game. He stated that the Spaniard has specifically helped him in getting the ball out from behind, which was his biggest weakness.

In the aforementioned interview, he said:

"Xavi has contributed a lot to me. And also his staff. With him I have taken a step forward. From the beginning he teaches me, we watch videos, we analyze plays and we are seeing the evolution".

Barcelona have conceded just eight goals in 23 La Liga games this season, highlighting their defensive solidity.

Poll : 0 votes