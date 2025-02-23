"We need another title" - Mohamed Salah sends message after starring for Liverpool in 2-0 win over Manchester City

Mohamed Salah has said Liverpool need the Premier League title this year. This came after they defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad on Sunday (February 23). The Reds, who last won the league in the 2019-20 season, will be hoping to win the coveted trophy this term, as they are currently at the top of the standings.

Salah again produced a Player of the Match performance as he scored Liverpool’s opener and assisted the second in the PL clash. The result saw them extend their lead over second-placed Arsenal on the league table to 11 points.

After the match, Mohamed Salah revealed his desire to win another Premier League title. The Egyptian forward told Sky Sports:

"We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title. It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here. They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager, I am glad in the end we won the game. It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible. Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us. We try to win each game."

Salah is having an impressive season with Liverpool. He sits atop the goalscoring and assists charts in the ongoing Premier League campaign with 25 goals and 16 assists in 27 games.

"They haven't won it obviously, but they have, yeah" – Gary Neville says Liverpool will feel ‘unbeatable’ after 2-0 win over Manchester City

Former footballer and pundit Gary Neville says Liverpool will have the feeling of being undefeated after their 2-0 victory over Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side capitalized on Arsenal’s failure to reduce the gap at the top of the table as the Gunners lost 1-0 to London rivals West Ham on Saturday (February 22).

The victory at the Etihad saw the Merseyside club extend their lead to 11 points over the Gunners, although they have played one more game. However, for Neville, the victory over the reigning Premier League champions will give Slot’s side the feeling that they are unstoppable. The former Manchester United star told Sky Sports:

"They haven't won it obviously, but they have, yeah. In years gone by, I've got involved in debates with other people, that Arsenal didn't need to come here and win. You do. You do have to come here and win, and I think I always felt that, maybe it didn't always happen when I played. But to really make a statement when you're trying to take a title off someone, when you're trying to really ram it home that you are worthy title winners, you need to go and do something different."

"Liverpool are not just going 11 points clear, which puts them in an incredible position, but psychologically you feel unbeatable after a game like today," he added.

