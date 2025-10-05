"We don't need you anymore", "Should never play for us again" - Fans slam Barcelona star for showing in 4-1 loss to Sevilla

Barcelona fans have ripped into Robert Lewandowski for his showing in the LaLiga match against Sevilla on Sunday, October 5. The Polish striker had an evening to forget as the Catalans were put to the sword 4-1 at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Ad

Eager to reclaim the top spot from their archrivals Real Madrid, Barcelona started the game strongly, but it was Sevilla who went closest to scoring in the opening exchanges. Surprisingly, the league champions found themselves behind in the 13th minute after Ronald Araujo was adjudged to have fouled Isaac Romero in the box. Alexis Sanchez assumed responsibility and sent Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Towards the end of the first half, Romero doubled his side's lead following a quick breakaway. Deep into added time before halftime, Marcus Rashford halved the deficit with a stunning volley into the roof of the net.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona were handed a lifeline in the second half when Adnan Januzaj conceded a penalty. However, Lewandowski failed to convert from the spot as his effort went wide of the post. The penalty miss came back to haunt them as Angel Carmona scored a third for Sevilla in the 90th minute. Akor Adams put the cherry on the cake with a fourth in injury-time for the hosts to hand Barcelona their first league defeat of the campaign.

Ad

After the match, fans were particularly critical of Lewandowski's performance. In addition to missing a penalty, the 37-year-old failed to register a single shot on target despite playing the entirety of the match. He missed a big chance and was the player with the lowest match rating (5.2) among all players between the two teams, as per Sofascore.

A fan suggested that the Pole should be out of the club.

"Lewa should be out fr We really don't need that guy anymore And Rooney that guy is a fool, on the bench Juan Garcia & fermine lopez should recover asap We need them," they wrote.

Ad

OG @OG_bello2 @AnabellaMarvy Lewa should be out fr We really don't need that guy anymore And Rooney that guy is a fool, on the bench Juan Garcia &amp; fermine lopez should recover asap We need them 😭😭

Ad

Another tweeted:

"Lewa should never play for us again. i truly don’t care. same with olmo january transfer window we have to get rid of players. arajou olmo lewa flick."

barca fan @Zboston27 @NealGardner_ lewa should never play for us again. i truly don’t care. same with olmo january transfer window we have to get rid of players. arajou olmo lewa flick

Ad

Another suggested that the club should take back the money used to sign the striker from Bayern Munich.

"Take back the 55m we gave bayern for lewa," they wrote.

mamen𒉭 @therite1_ take back the 55m we gave bayern for lewa

Ad

"Lewa miss messed up everything," another added.

Tiki-Taka Talk @Tiki_TakaTalk @ReshadFCB Lewa miss messed up everything

Ad

"Sevilla hadn’t won at home all season until I bet on Barca to win there… fucking useless. Lewa isn’t half the player Aguero was," another chimed in.

lou ☁️ @mcfclou Sevilla hadn’t won at home all season until I bet on Barca to win there… fucking useless. Lewa isn’t half the player Aguero was

Ad

"Lewa with the biggest choke of the season so far," another chimed in.

Geo @GGeo_Fcb @NealGardner_ Lewa with the biggest choke of the season so far

Ad

Barcelona have now suffered two consecutive defeats for the second time under Hansi Flick in all competitions, the first since December 2024 (also two). It is also their first defeat by a three-goal margin in any match under the German tactician.

"We have to be positive and work hard" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona's 4-1 defeat to Sevilla

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick says his side's 4-1 thrashing by Sevilla was as a result of the 'serious mistakes' they made in the first half. However, the German insisted that they will fight for all titles there are to win and expressed confidence in his players bouncing back from the defeat.

Ad

“We have to focus, of course, on the first half, because we have to learn from this, but the most important thing is the reaction,” Flick said in his post-game news conference. “And this is what I have also told the team.

“Now, with this defeat and the emotion we have, it is important to maintain it and, when we start after the break, we will fight for all the titles. For the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga … The players will come back and we will move forward. That’s what we want. I think we are a good team. We have to be positive and work hard.

Ad

He added:

“I don’t think it’s the system or the structure. In the first half, we made serious mistakes. We could talk about many things, but I think our performance in the first half wasn’t good, and in the second half we improved. But that’s in the past. We have to learn from this match and from the PSG game. And we will.”

Barcelona are now in second position in the LaLiga table with 19 points, two points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More