"We need him back ASAP", "One last dance" - Real Madrid fans urge club to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo after his recent performances for Al-Nassr

Real Madrid fans are urging their club to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu amid his stellar form for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, 38, has been turning back the years in the Saudi Pro League with inspired performances. He has bagged five goals in three league appearances while also registering two assists.

The Portuguese icon's latest man-of-the-match performance came in Al-Nassr's 4-0 thrashing of Al-Shabab yesterday (August 29). The Real Madrid icon bagged a brace while also assisting Sadio Mane as the duo continue to wreak havoc in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken his tally to 19 goals and five assists in 23 games across competitions since joining Al-Alami in January. His arrival has led to an influx of European talent heading across the globe to the Saudi Pro League.

World-class players such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Neymar (Al-Hilal) Roberto Firmino, and Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) have also arrived in Saudi.

Yet, it's Ronaldo who is continuing to show why he is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Some of his performances hold similarities to his remarkable career with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos' all-time record goalscorer (450 goals in 438 games) spent nine years at the Bernabeu where he became a legend of the sport. He won the UEFA Champions League four times to add to one he already won with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or four times while with the La Liga giants. He left somewhat unceremoniously in 2018 after his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez broke down.

However, the Portugal captain was back at Madrid's Valdebebas training complex in January to work on his fitness before moving to Al-Nassr. Some Los Blancos fans pined for his return to the club at the time.

The Bernabeu faithful are now calling for their iconic attacker to make a groundbreaking return amid his superb current from. One fan tweeted that his club needed him perhaps alluding to Vinicius Junior's long-term injury:

"Not even joking right now, we need him back ASAP."

Another fan made their feelings clear over a potential return:

"One last dance."

Here's how Real Madrid fans on Twitter urged their club to lure the irrepressible Portuguese forward back to the Spanish capital:

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez played down a potential Cristiano Ronaldo reunion last year

The pair's relationship broke down during Ronaldo's final season at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked increasingly likely to leave Manchester United last summer amid the side's woeful form. They finished sixth in the Premier League, meaning the Portuguese great would sit out a UEFA Champions League campaign.

Hence, plenty of European giants were touted as potential suitors for Ronaldo including Real Madrid. Perez had promised back in 2018 that the iconic forward would one day return to the Bernabeu (via The Mirror):

"Cristiano has remained at the heart of all Madridistas. One day he'll return to Real Madrid."

However, Perez then backtracked over those comments in the summer of 2022. He laughed while responding to a question regarding his potential return:

"Cristiano? Again? At 38?"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Perez's relationship at Madrid ended tumultuously as the Al-Nassr frontman felt the president's attitude towards him had changed. He stated in 2018:

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start."

It appears that a potential return for the legendary forward isn't on the cards judging by Perez's comments. Ronaldo has also stated that his European club career is over following his move to the Saudi Pro League.