Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hailed his teammate Diogo Dalot as the 'best' player of the season. He said so after United closed their season with an upset 2-1 FA Cup final win over holders Manchester City on Saturday (May 25).

In a rousing title clash at the Wembley, the Red Devils put in arguably their best performance of the season to draw first blood through Alejandro Garnacho inside 30 minutes.

With a response from the holders not forthcoming, Erik ten Hag's side completed a slick move initiated by the beleaguered Marcus Rashford and completed by Kobbie Mainoo to double their advantage nine minutes later.

City improved after the break, with Erling Haaland hitting the woodwork. Andre Onana denied Kyle Walker with a superb save, while Julian Alvarez squandered a gilt-edged opportunity before Jeremy Doku reduced arrears three minutes from time.

However, it was too little too late, as the Red Devils hung on to win their first FA Cup title in eight years. Captain Fernandes interrupted Dalot's post-game interview, saying that his compatriot was the 'best' player of the season (as per UtdDistrict):

"He was the BEST player of the season, and now we need him back for the celebrations!"

Fernandes provided the assist for Mainoo's strike as United won the FA Cup for the 13th time, one behind record winners Arsenal.

"Manchester United were clearly not the favourites to win today" - Minority United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (right) and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's minority owner, INEOS group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was all praise for the side after beating the odds to topple the reigning four-time Premier League champions.

Considering the season United have had - an eighth-placed finish and finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group - not many gave United much of a chance against the in-form Cityzens fresh off a Premier League four-peat.

However, the Red Devils upset the form book to script a stunning win, leaving Ratcliffe pleased as he told BBC:

“It is a glorious feeling to win the FA Cup final at Wembley. Manchester United clearly were not the favourites to win today, but they played with total commitment and skill and overcame one of the great teams in football.

"We are all very proud of the players and the staff who work tirelessly to support them.”

With the win, the Red Devils returned to Europe. They will play the UEFA Europa League next season.