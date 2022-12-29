"We need a bid closer to Grealish" - Club executive confirms what Arsenal must do to sign star 

Arsenal have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The Gunners are actively pursuing the Ukrainian's signature and have reportedly tabled a bid of €60 million with €40 million as a fixed fee.

Shakhtar, however, want a sum more than that. The club's vice-director Carlo Nicolini has told Calciomercato Web that they want a fee closer to what Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish. The Cityzens paid a heft sum of £100 million (approximately €114 million) to buy Grealish from Aston Villa last year.

Here's what Nicolini said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"€60m it's not enough to sign Mudryk. Our director said that we need a bid closer to Grealish fee than Antony to sell Mudryk. We're not even considering a bid with €40m as fixed fee."

Mudryk has been in spectacular form for Shakhtar so far this campaign and is currently averaging a goal or an assist per game. In 18 games, Mudyk has scored ten goals and provided eight assists for Shakhtar.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 40 points from 15 games. Mikel Arteta's side are leading second-placed Newcastle United by seven points with a game in hand.

The Gunners, however, are keen to deepen their squad to continue their quest for Premier League glory. 21-year-old Mudryk has been identified as the perfect player by Arteta to do so.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to comeback win against West Ham United

Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal made a strong comeback during their Boxing Day clash against West Ham United. Arteta's side won the clash 3-1 after being down 1-0. The Spaniard reacted to the win, saying (via the club's official website):

"Yeah, for sure - really happy with their performance first of all, and then the results. And really the context of the game was that they were a goal up after a situation, a very single situation that they had attacked an open space where the referee decided to award their pen.

"And then you see the reaction of this crowd generating belief and just giving a lot of energy to the team. And the team showed, I think, in my opinion, a lot of composure, some real quality, as well as a lot of clarity to understand what the game demanded, and they executed really well."

Arsenal will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away on December 31.

