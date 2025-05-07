"We need to have big b***s" - Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal teammates ahead of PSG UCL S/F clash

Declan Rice believes Arsenal need to turn up at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday night (May 7) to make it to the Champions League final. He added that the Gunners need to be at their best and believe that they can win at Parc des Princes.

Speaking to the media, Rice stated that Mikel Arteta makes the players think that they can do better in every game. He went on to say that the Arsenal players are looking forward to the game and added (via GOAL):

"We need to have big b***s and we need to go out there on the biggest stage and show that we’re ready to play at this level. The manager certainly drills that into us every single day. If we’re the best versions of ourselves tomorrow night, and we know we can be that, there’s no stopping us getting into that final."

"We really need to be positive. You can’t come into a semi-final away at Paris and not have that belief and courage that you’re going to come here and win the game. So we’re ready and we’re looking forward to it.”

Arsenal are 1-0 down in the tie after the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the match to give his side the lead going into the second leg.

Declan Rice on Arsenal beating PSG earlier this season

The Gunners midfielder wants Arsenal players to take inspiration from their win over PSG earlier in the UEFA Champions League this season. He believes that the Ligue 1 side were the same but have two big names added this time around – Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Rice said:

“It was the same team other than Dembélé and [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia. Everyone else started and we beat them. So there’s no fear. I think the goal inside three minutes probably shocked us a little bit, shocked the atmosphere a little bit."

"But once we found a foothold in the game again, we started creating chances. The goalkeeper made some amazing saves. We fully believed that we could beat them. Obviously, it wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve seen enough and we know enough as a team that we can do something really, really good.”

Arsenal and PSG are battling to face Inter Milan in the final. The Serie A side sealed their place in the final after beating Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in the first semifinal, which needed extra time to decide the winner.

