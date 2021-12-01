'We need commitment and then we can continue'- Thomas Tuchel sheds light on contract standoff with Chelsea superstar

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered his insight into the club's ongoing contract negotiations with Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. The 25-year-old's current contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season.

Andreas Christensen has become a regular member of Chelsea's starting line-up since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at the club in January. He played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and has continued his good form for the club this campaign.

Reports have suggested contract negotiations between Christensen and Chelsea have stalled after the club offered the defender a three-year deal. Christensen has not featured for Chelsea since November 6.

Thomas Tuchel dropped the Dane against Leicester City, Juventus and Manchester United. He hopes it will result in the 25-year-old signing a contract extension, in a bid to win his place back in the side.

Tuchel told The Guardian:

"We're hoping that it influences the contract situation a little bit. My understanding was that it's a matter of a very short period before we have good news. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same, the coach wants the same, to stay. That's why we need the commitment and then we can continue."

Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a massive fan of Andreas Christensen and is keen to keep hold of the Chelsea youth product. The former Borussia Dortmund coach will be keen to put Christensen back in the team as soon as possible.

"I have no good news. That was my understanding weeks ago, that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club, and that's why for me it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. But we are waiting a long time now for confirmation."

Tuchel could include Andreas Christensen in the Blues' starting line-up for their game against Premier League strugglers Watford on Wednesday night. Chelsea will look to continue their good form in the league by claiming victory over Claudio Ranieri's side.

Chelsea will be desperate to reach a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Andreas Christensen

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are eager to convince Andreas Christensen to sign a contract extension. The Blues could be set to lose Antonio Rudiger as well next summer. The German has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club and is set to become a free agent next summer.

Antonio Rudiger has been heavily courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG in recent months. The 28-year-old is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season despite Thomas Tuchel's eagerness to keep hold of him.

Chelsea will prioritize the contract extensions of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva if Antonio Rudiger decides to leave the club. The Blues could also resume their pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Kounde next summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy