"We need to conquer Europe" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says team needs to win UEFA Champions League to get global recognition ahead of Premier League clash against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City need to win the UEFA Champions League to get worldwide recognition ahead of the Citizens' league clash with Liverpool.

Guardiola has transformed Manchester City into one of the best teams in Europe since taking charge of the club in 2016. He has led the side to three Premier League titles, while also helping them win seven domestic trophies.

Despite his exploits in England, Guardiola has not had much success in Europe with the Citizens. The lack of Champions League trophies is one of the biggest criticisms leveled at the Spaniard and his Manchester City side.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola conceded that the Citizens will perhaps have to win the Champions League to cement their place among Europe's elite. He was quoted as saying by Reuters:

"I agree with most of the people who said that we've not achieved in Europe, we've not won the Champions League and maybe they are right. To get the recognition of everyone in the world outside we need to conquer Europe."

The former Barcelona manager, though, does not have any regrets about not winning the Champions League with the Citizens yet. He is delighted with what he has achieved with the club so far. He said:

"Is it going to happen? I don't know – so far what we've done here makes me incredibly happy. First of all we had fun. We did many, many good things, that's my feeling. But whether it is enough doesn't matter. I could not care less."

Manchester City came close to winning the Champions League last season. Guardiola and Co made their way into the finals of the competition, but lost to Premier League rivals Chelsea at the final hurdle. The Blues earned a 1-0 victory over the Citizens.

Manchester City face Liverpool in the Premier League today

Pep Guardiola's side are set to face Liverpool in the Premier League later today. The two sides will lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in what could potentially be this season's title decider.

The Citizens currently enjoy a one-point lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Liverpool, on the other hand, are on their tails and could go above them if they earn a win in Manchester today.

The defending champions will then turn their attention towards the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid. They took a one-goal lead in the first leg and will look to get the job done in Spain on Wednesday.

