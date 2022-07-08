"We need consensus" - Manager admits club hierarchy is yet to be convinced about signing Barcelona star

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes are reportedly looking at the prospect of signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer. However, manager Bruno Genesio has suggested that the player's reassurances won't count and the club will need to come to a "consensus" as a team.

Spanish outlet Sport reported that the Rennes manager addressed questions regarding the signing of the Barcelona outcast. The two have previously worked together at Olympique Lyon.

The 55-year-old hinted that he would like to be reunited with his former centre-back. However, other members at Rennes aren't completely convinced about signing the France international.

He said:

"He's a player I really like. But we are also in a club with a way of working that we do not always agree on in our choices. We need consensus. There are doubts about his physical condition, so I understand that, for the club, that could be something that slows down the deal."

The stakeholders at Rennes are justified in their concerns given the downhill trajectory that Umtiti's career has taken. Barcelona signed him from Lyon in 2016 for a price tag of €25 million. He was a mainstay at the heart of their defense during his first two campaigns at the Nou Camp.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #fcblive 🎖| Rennes are having doubts about signing Samuel Umtiti and they made an official proposal around €10M to Benfica for Brazilian centre back Morato. [ @FabrizioRomano 🎖| Rennes are having doubts about signing Samuel Umtiti and they made an official proposal around €10M to Benfica for Brazilian centre back Morato. [@FabrizioRomano] #fcblive https://t.co/9erQYa6eTJ

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when the promising centre-back suffered a knee injury in 2018. It is an issue that has persisted and troubled him in the following seasons and stalled his progress.

Genesio revealed that the Barcelona defender had spoken with him and even convinced him of his fitness. However, it was something that they will further evaluate.

The Rennes boss said:

"We had a talk where he reassured me, but in the end the camp will judge his condition. For me he is also a world champion and has the experience we are looking for. We will have a chat with the club to see if that comes to a successful conclusion or not."

Xavi Hernandez has no place in his squad for Umtiti. It was made evident last season when Umtiti, despite being fit on numerous occasions, only made one appearance for the Blaugrana.

Sevilla man will choose Barcelona if he cannot seal a move to Chelsea

AS reported that Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has decided to join the Catalans in case he is unable to secure a move to Stamford Bridge. The Spanish outlet believes that both teams are prioritizing the French international's signing. However, he prefers a switch to Thomas Tuchel's side over Barcelona.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@TuttoMercatoWeb) #Chelsea are still working on a deal for Matthijs de Ligt but also want to speed up the process of signing Jules Kounde. #Chelsea are still working on a deal for Matthijs de Ligt but also want to speed up the process of signing Jules Kounde.(@TuttoMercatoWeb)

The Spanish outlet udnerstands that Chelsea are willing to pay Sevilla's asking price of €60 million plus variables to sign the 23-year-old. Forking out this sum will be a problem for Blaugrana, who are currently enduring an economic crisis.

