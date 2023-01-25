"We need some more cover" - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are looking to sign a midfielder 

Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are looking to sign a new midfielder as the club looks to win their first Premier League title after a 19-year wait.

The Gunners have Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and Albert Sambi Lokonga as their options in central midfield. Odegaard's playmaking abilities mean he is best suited to a more advanced role.

This doesn't leave the Spanish tactician with a lot of quality options to do the dirty work off the ball. Elneny, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been restricted to just 111 league minutes this season, largely due to a thigh injury.

He has now picked up a knee issue, which could propel Arsenal into the transfer market for a new central midfielder before deadline day. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Spanish tactician said (h/t the Guardian):

"We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can. In this market it’s pretty complicated to do that. The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good."

He then shed light on the Egypt international's knee injury and added:

"He had some issues with his knee that we are assessing at the moment and we will have to see how he evolves in the next couple of days. There are concerns, especially because Mo is a player who never complains about anything. But let’s see."

The Gunners are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table with a game in hand. They will travel to the Etihad on January 27 for a fourth-round FA Cup tie against manager Pep Guardiola's side.

Mikel Arteta unsure when Arsenal striker will return from injury

A knee injury picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has kept Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus sidelined since club football resumed last month.

Eddie Nketiah has filled in exceptionally well for the Brazil international, scoring six goals in his past six appearances across competitions. However, the former Manchester City centre-forward's return will still strengthen Arsenal to a huge extent up front.

When asked about a potential return date for Jesus, Arteta replied, via the aforementioned source:

"With him, I don’t know. He wants to be here next week but it’s unrealistic. He’s pushing and driving everyone to the limit. I can’t give you an answer."

"Hopefully, it will be weeks and not months, but it was a serious injury and we need to respect that process as well."

He has registered five goals and six assists in 14 league games this term.

