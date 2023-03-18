"We need more determined players" - Former PSG player wants Lionel Messi to leave the club in the summer

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Eric Rabesandratana has said that Lionel Messi does not fit into the Parisians' project.

Messi has been on the French giants' books since joining them on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021. There are doubts about his future at the Parc des Princes as his contract expires in June.

PSG are reportedly determined to tie the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to a new deal. Negotiations over a fresh contract are yet to reach a positive end with several other clubs said to be interested in signing the forward.

Addressing Messi's future at the club, Rabesandratana acknowledged that the superstar's numbers have been good. The Argentinian has grabbed 29 goals and 31 assists from 65 games across competitions for the club.

"You have to be careful when talking about Lionel Messi," Rabesandrata said on France Bleu Paris [via Canal Supporters]. "When you look at his statistics, he has 29 goals and 31 assists from 65 matches. He's therefore decisive, as one might expect. It's within his standards."

However, the former midfielder said that Messi's performances in decisive games in the UEFA Champions League have left a lot to be desired:

"Now, at PSG, there is a project, that of winning the Champions League. So, we observe these kinds of matches more carefully than a PSG-Rennes. On this level, we can therefore be disappointed with Lionel Messi. This is where we stay hungry."

Rabesandratana added that Messi is not as determined to perform for Les Parisiens as he is with the Argentina national team:

"We do not feel great determination [from Messi]. We saw it with Argentina during the World Cup. Even though the whole team was playing for him, he was determined. We sensed a passion.

"It's a little better this season than his first year, but it's not enough. We expect a lot more from Lionel Messi, apart from his statistics."

The Frenchman went on to advise his former employers to decide against extending Messi's contract:

"QSI wants to extend [Messi's contract]. But I have the impression that he does not fit into the PSG project. We need more determined players."

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi had a comparatively slow start to his time with Les Parisiens. He contributed towards 26 goals from a total of 34 games, which many felt was below his standards.

However, the former Barcelona superstar has had a much-improved campaign with the Parisians this term. He has bagged 18 goals and 17 assists from 31 appearances across competitions for the club.

