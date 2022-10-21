"We don't need distractions like that" - Manchester United legend feeling let down by Cristiano Ronaldo's actions against Tottenham

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has expressed his disappointment with Cristiano Ronaldo's antics during the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the full-time whistle during the Red Devils' 2-0 Premier League win against Spurs on Wednesday (October 19). The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell later confirmed that the veteran left the stadium as well and didn't celebrate the victory with his teammates.

His actions have brought him plenty of criticism from all quarters. Schmeichel was the latest addition to that list. The former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper told 5Live (as quoted by We All Follow United):

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him [Cristiano Ronaldo]. Normally I back him, I understand his situation — we don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would say.”

Ronaldo's antics seemingly took the focus away from his team's superb performance against Tottenham. Erik ten Hag's men dominated Antonio Conte's troops throughout the 90 minutes, piling on 28 shots and 10 on target compared to the visitors' nine and two respectively.

Ahmed Walid @Walid_4



Erik ten Hag: “Our pressing organisation was fabulous, magnificent.”



Analysis of United’s pressing scheme, and how they stopped Tottenham from progressing the ball.



theathletic.com/3711576/2022/1… Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham was their best in ages.Erik ten Hag: “Our pressing organisation was fabulous, magnificent.”Analysis of United’s pressing scheme, and how they stopped Tottenham from progressing the ball. Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham was their best in ages.Erik ten Hag: “Our pressing organisation was fabulous, magnificent.”Analysis of United’s pressing scheme, and how they stopped Tottenham from progressing the ball.theathletic.com/3711576/2022/1…

Second-half strikes from Fred and Bruno Fernandes gave them their third win in four Premier League matches against the traditional 'Big 6' this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Manchester United's squad for their match against Chelsea

Following their win against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League on October 22. They will notably do so without Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been left out of their squad following his recent actions.

The Red Devils released an official statement regarding the same on their website on Thursday (October 20), which read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. Official Man United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Cristiano will not be part of the Man United team for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture”. https://t.co/NdztshOuSf

United will face an uphill task against the Blues, who are on an excellent run of form under new boss Graham Potter. They are yet to suffer a defeat since Potter's arrival and have won three of his four Premier League matches in charge. Their most recent game was a 0-0 draw away to Brentford on Wednesday.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the league standings with 20 points from 10 matches, one ahead of Manchester United in fifth.

Poll : 0 votes