"We need to find solidity again" - PSG superstar says Ligue 1 leaders could be in trouble if they don't rediscover form after 1-0 Rennes defeat

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) skipper Marquinhos believes his side could be in trouble if they don't get back to their best soon enough.

The veteran centre-back's comments came in the aftermath of the Parisians' 1-0 defeat away to Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 15). Winger Hamari Traore scored the only goal to ensure Christophe Galtier's side suffered their second successive away defeat in the league.

The loss saw their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings over second-placed RC Lens reduce to just three points exactly halfway through the league season. They are also only five points ahead of Olympique Marseille, who are third.

Marquinhos believes the dropped points could start hurting PSG if they don't get their act together soon. He told Prime Video (as quoted by Get French Football News):

“That’s twice this year, now. We need to find solidity again, and intensity in our duels. It’s the details that make the difference in these matches. They made us pay. We had chances but were unable to score.”

The Brazilian added:

“The points we’ve dropped are starting to add up. These are difficult games, we can’t be losing too many of them or we’ll be in trouble.”

PSG put in poor performance in defeat to Rennes

Stade Rennes, who are currently fifth in Ligue 1, are a good team, but PSG were the favorites heading into the two teams' encounter on Sunday. The Parisians failed to show up, however, to suffer their second defeat in three league matches.

Christophe Galtier's troops, who had Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. start in attack and Kylian Mbappe come off the bench, had just one shot on target in 90 minutes. They weren't committed enough in duels, winning only 35 compared to Rennes' 50, and created just one big chance.

Having started the season unbeaten in 22 matches across the league and UEFA Champions League, the Parisians seem to be wobbling now. An inability to arrest their slide could see their position atop the Ligue 1 table under threat.

PSG will hope to put their loss to Rennes behind them when they take on US Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France in their next official match on January 21. Prior to that, they will compete in a mid-season friendly against a combined XI of Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on January 19 in Riyadh.

