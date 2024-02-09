"We need a full assessment" - Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool star after another injury setback

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara has suffered another injury setback but said that it "isn't a big injury."

Thiago had missed a major chunk of the ongoing season due to a hip injury he suffered back in April 2023. He underwent surgery and returned to training recently. He featured in the Reds' 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on February 4.

However, Thiago has picked up another injury setback and is expected to be out for a few more weeks at least. In a press conference ahead of Liverpool's home clash against Burnley on February 10, Klopp said (via The Anfield Talk):

“Thiago obviously not cool. Everything looked fantastic in training. We had the opportunity to give him a few minutes. It’s a muscle issue. We don’t know the extent yet. But it’s not cool.”

When asked if the midfielder will feature again this season, Klopp replied:

“Yes. But we didn’t really think about that. We need a full assessment & to know exactly where it came from. It’s not a big big injury. But it’s obviously something.”

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has spent a big part of his stint at Anfield on the sidelines due to injury. He has missed around 100 games for the club, making 98 appearances.

With his contract expiring in the summer, the 32-year-old is expected to leave as a free agent.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the idea of 'Blue cards' in football

Recent reports suggest that there is a plan to introduce blue cards in football and the testing for the same will begin soon. The referees will dish out blue cards to players for serious fouls or dissent, which will lead to the said player sitting out for 10 minutes.

The idea has met with a lot of criticism from fans online. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now reacted to the idea, saying (via CentreGoals):

"If they want to try it, I have no problem. It doesn't seem like a great idea. I don't remember when these officials brought us a great idea, if they even had one."

The referees and VAR officials have come under immense criticism in recent times due to the poor standards of officiating across the board. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the blue card idea gets implemented.