"We need God", "We are getting smoked" - Chelsea fans believe they have 'no chance' in UCL game against Dortmund as 24-year-old star starts

Chelsea fans have written off their chances of overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League after Marc Cucurella was selected to start in defense. The Blues are trailing BvB 1-0 from the first leg heading into tonight's (March 7) clash at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter has opted to choose Cucurella in a back three alongside Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are dealing with Thiago Silva's absence, with the Brazilian defender expected to be out of action for six weeks with a knee injury.

Cucurella has drawn criticism throughout the campaign for lackluster performances. The Spanish left-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £60 million. He has featured 26 times, providing two assists.

The former Brighton man has not played as a center-back this season nor during his time at the Amex under Potter. It is a massive risk the English coach is taking with his job potentially at stake. The UEFA Champions League is Chelsea's last hope of silverware this season. They sit 10th in the league and are out of all domestic cup competitions. Cucurella will need to put in an assured performance against a tricky Dortmund attack that boasts speed and energy in Karim Adeyemi and Sebastian Haller.

Meanwhile, Potter has selected Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, with Fofana, Kouilably, and Cucurella in defense. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are at right and left wing-backs respectively. Mateo Kovacic captains the side alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Kai Havertz line up in attack.

Some of the Stamford Bridge faithful are already accepting defeat to BvB due to Cucurella's selection. One fan suggested that the Blues will need god because the Spaniard was chosen ahead of Trevoh Chalobah:

"Cucurella over Chalobah? We need God."

Another supporter thinks Dortmund will run riot against Chelsea:

"Cucurella? We getting smoked."

One other fan has already accepted defeat:

"Cucurella starting in a back 3 means we have no chance. I already give up."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Potter's questionable choice of Cucurella in defense:

Caitlyn Francis @Caitlyn_Francix @CFCDaily Cucurella back 3 at CB… I will not be there 🥲 @CFCDaily Cucurella back 3 at CB… I will not be there 🥲

Risheth Jampala @risheth_7 Cucurella as a CB, bro can’t even handle the ball properly. Cucurella as a CB, bro can’t even handle the ball properly.

Ivan 🇲🇪 @ivannik20 Cucurella starting in the back 3 means we have no chance.I already gave up. Cucurella starting in the back 3 means we have no chance.I already gave up.

rasputin @sassori_ Pys @CFCPys Chelsea STARTING LINEUP.



Kepa

Fofana Koulibaly Cucurella

James Enzo Kovacic Chilwell

Sterling Havertz Felix Chelsea STARTING LINEUP.KepaFofana Koulibaly CucurellaJames Enzo Kovacic ChilwellSterling Havertz Felix 🚨 Chelsea STARTING LINEUP. Kepa Fofana Koulibaly Cucurella James Enzo Kovacic Chilwell Sterling Havertz Felix Cucurella? We getting smoked twitter.com/CFCPys/status/… Cucurella? We getting smoked twitter.com/CFCPys/status/…

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic returns to the substitutes bench against Dortmund

Christian Pulisic could feature against his former side.

Pulisic has returned from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January 15. He suffered a knock in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. He has handed Potter a boost and has made the substitutes' bench for Chelsea's encounter with Dortmund.

The American attacker's future is uncertain as he has the likes of Sterling, Mason Mount, Havertz and Felix to compete for a berth in Potter's side. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 21 games.

The injury crisis that Potter has endured since taking over last September is starting to improve. N'Golo Kante is another name many Blues fans are waiting to return from injury. However, Pulisic's return is a welcome one as Chelsea are in search of more creativity in attack.

