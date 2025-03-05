"We need to know who made that decision" - Pundits highlight Mikel Arteta's 'biggest mistake' at Arsenal 

Former Premier League strikers Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer have questioned Arsenal's decision to not sign a centre-forward in the last two transfer windows. They blamed the club's struggles on their failure to sign a striker and called for the decision makers to be held accountable.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video, Rooney said that the club's priority for the summer has to be the #9 spot. He opined (via Metro):

"Yeah, you would think so. Not getting a striker in the summer was the biggest mistake I think. Getting players in January is always difficult. It’s difficult to get the right players for the right price. Whoever comes in [as sporting director], the priority for Arsenal has to be the No. 9. Mikel Arteta can play with a false nine but that’s the priority position. That position is so important. To have someone who can score you 20-30 goals a season, that’s what you need to win titles."

Alan Shearer agreed with the sentiments and stated that not signing a striker in the last two windows was a big mistake. He believes they should have got one through the door in the summer, let alone wait for January. He said (via Metro):

"We need to know who made that decision. Who decided not to get a striker in January or at the start of the season? They needed one last summer, never mind in January. We don’t know the answer to that but, clearly, that’s what they’ve missed and that’s what they’re still missing. There’s no doubt for me that they could have won the league by now if they had a great striker. The big strikers make a difference in the big games."

As far as recent results are concerned, Arsenal managed a 7-1 win away against PSV in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash. The two sides will meet in the second leg at Emirates on Wednesday, March 12.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a striker in the summer - Reports

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a striker in the summer window. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both out injured for the remainder of the season and the Gunners are left with Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard leading their attack.

Alexander Isak is reportedly their top target for the summer, but Newcastle United are said to be unwilling to sell their star player for cheap. The Magpies have reportedly put a stunning £150 million price tag on the Swede striker (via GOAL).

Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap are the other potential targets, and are said to be tracking Dusan Vlahovic as well.

