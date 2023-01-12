"We need Mbappe," "On fraud watch" - Real Madrid attacker gets savaged on Twitter for his performance against Valencia

Real Madrid fans were left fuming with Vinicius Jr.'s performance in their Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash against Valencia on January 11.

The Brazilian put up another underwhelming performance, though his side beat Los Che on penalties at the King Fahd International Stadium. He completed just two of his 10 attempted dribbles, won only 11 of his 24 duels, lost possession 29 times, and also missed one big chance.

Vinicius is yet to register a goal contribution since his return to Real Madrid from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Los Blancos fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations after another disappointing performance from the Brazilian. One of them tweeted that their team needs to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe:

"I am speaking for every Madrid fan when i say We need Mbappe. This bum vini is getting back to his old form. Atleast play Rodyrgo at LW ffs"

"I am speaking for every Madrid fan when i say We need Mbappe. This bum vini is getting back to his old form. Atleast play Rodyrgo at LW ffs"

Another wrote:

"... vini on fraud watch"

"... vini on fraud watch"

Here are some more reactions:

that's not the real one of you on the pitch @vinijr pls come back

i have never seen a player worse than vini when it comes to finishing

Sorry for being bearer of the news but Vini can only score in open nets this season.

Vini hasn't been the same guy since the dancing saga. He actually needs a break

Vinicius Jr. has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 23 games across competitions this season. However, his performances on the pitch have been disappointing in comparison to last season.

The youngster registered 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games during the 2021-22 campaign. His exploits helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana.

The club's supporters will hope to have Vinicius back in form soon as they now prepare for the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday, January 15.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on win over Valencia

Real Madrid opened the scoring against Valencia in the 39th minute via a Karim Benzema penalty. However, Samuel Lino restored parity for Los Che just one minute into the second half.

The game ended 1-1 after extra time but Los Blancos secured the win after Eray Comert and Jose Gaya failed to convert their penalties.

After a narrow win, Carlo Ancelotti complimented Valencia for their performance but also shared his pleasure at his team's resilience. He said (via Real Madrid's website):

"It was a tough and hard-fought match. There are no matches at this level that aren't tough. We made a clear mistake at the start of the second half, and we made it difficult for ourselves. The first half was fine, and so was the end of the game."

He added:

"The opposition defended well and created problems for us on the counterattack. We're pleased. We need to improve gradually, but we did a good job. We weren't great at several points in the game, but we stayed in it."

Real Madrid will now face the winner of Thurday's (January 12) clash between Real Betis and Barcelona in the final on Sunday.

