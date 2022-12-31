"We don't need as much as we think" - Barcelona summer signing reveals he earns less than €500,000-per-year 

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he earns less than €500,000 a year. The Spaniard claimed he just wanted to continue playing at the highest level and was happy to join the Catalan side.

Arsenal terminated Bellerin's contract by mutual consent in the summer of 2022, as he was not a part of Mikel Arteta's plans. He joined Barcelona immediately on a one-year deal.

In an interview with Diari ARA, Bellerin confirmed that reports of his yearly wages being less than €500,000 are true.

He said:

"Yes. Today, what worries me is playing football at the highest level. I am lucky that I have been doing it for many years and I am in a financially comfortable situation that allows me to enjoy what I want. In the end, we don't need as much as we think and I live a very normal life. My priorities are not based on an economic issue."

Bellerin was asked how the dressing room at Barca compared to those at Arsenal and Real Betis. He added:

"It's a mixture of the two. Arsenal is very multicultural, with players from all over the world. In contrast, at Betis, many were Spanish-speaking and that made it easier to form a group because there weren't so many differences. That's why I say it's a mixture of the two. At Barça, however, I found a better dressing room than I thought."

Will Hector Bellerin remain at Barcelona next season?

Hector Bellerin has not managed to cement his place in the starting XI and has only managed a handful of appearances. He has started once in the league and has come off the bench twice.

However, in the UEFA Champions League, he made two starts, but the Catalan side got knocked into the UEFA Europa League after finishing 3rd in their group.

When asked about signing a new deal at Camp Nou, he replied:

"I don't want to think about it. I know I only have one year signed and I want to enjoy it as much as possible. I will evaluate it at the end of the season, but I am very happy here, focused on the six months that remain in the season."

Barcelona are expected to sign a new right-back next summer.

