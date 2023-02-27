"We don't need Neymar" - PSG fans hail magnificent performances from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe following their 3-0 drubbing of Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans on Twitter claimed that they don't need Neymar after Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe led the team to glory against Olympique de Marseille. Mbappe bagged a brace while Messi scored another to earn a 3-0 win for the Parisian club in the Le Classique.

Neymar was ruled out of the clash after sustaining an ankle injury in the Parisian club's previous match against LOSC Lille. Messi and Mbappe had the onus to carry the attack in the Brazilian superstar's absence.

They performed the task at hand with conviction. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 25th minute with Messi being the provider. The duo combined again four minutes later as Messi netted his 700th club career goal. Mbappe was the creator-in-chief on this occasion.

The Frenchman struck again in the second half as he netted in the 55th minute to secure the win for the Parisians in the top-of-the-table clash.

Christophe Galtier's men now hold an eight-point lead over Marseille. They have amassed 60 points from 25 matches while Marseille's tally is at 52.

Messi, meanwhile, has now scored 17 goals this season and has provided 15 assists. Mbappe, on the other hand, has scored 28 goals and has provided seven assists this campaign.

Fans hailed the duo as one wrote:

"We don't need Neymar when we have Mbappe and Messi."

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans across Twitter after Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's heroics in the Le Classique:

idc @AdonaiHelen @Pxxdressi @neymarjr we dont need neymar when we have mbappe and messi @Pxxdressi @neymarjr we dont need neymar when we have mbappe and messi

Eli LEE💥🥇 @Eli_leefcb Football isn't ready for this Messi and mbappe duo. Football isn't ready for this Messi and mbappe duo.🔥 https://t.co/nFiyrahHLy

Daniwura📸🥷🏾 @daniwura_ @ESPNFC Mbappe and messi great duo no lie about that @ESPNFC Mbappe and messi great duo no lie about that

𝒢𝒶𝓋𝒾 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @lapulga_10__ Mbappe is loving Messi these days.. so Messi is staying Mbappe is loving Messi these days.. so Messi is staying 😂 https://t.co/LFqsEzUVTk

LeartKryeziu @Leartkryeziu4 Messi and Mbappe Show! Messi and Mbappe Show!

sonᴅos ♥️💫 @MarvlnTomHllnd Messi and Mbappe had me constantly smiling today, what a duo Messi and Mbappe had me constantly smiling today, what a duo https://t.co/DqgMIrJzqT

Messi the 🐐 @Chris13311269 At least Messi and Mbappe cooked today At least Messi and Mbappe cooked today

Ben Rothen made stunning claim involving PSG's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Ben Rothen recently claimed that PSG should look to break their superstar MNM attacking trident. While the superstars have been spectacular in terms of attack, their defensive commitments have often come under criticism.

He further added that Mbappe has to stay and one of the South American duo needs to go. Rothen told RMC Sport:

"Should we break up the MNM? The priority is there. The priority is to separate at least one, speaking of Lionel Messi and Neymar because of course, I'm not targeting Kylian Mbappe. It would even be tragic for Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian decides to go elsewhere because his contract still allows him a lot of things."

The attacking trio, though, need to focus on the remainder of the season and win as many trophies as possible for PSG.

