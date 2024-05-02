"We need Neymar too", "Whole band is coming together" - Fans react as Inter Miami reportedly in talks with Lionel Messi's international teammate

Fans on social media are expressing their thoughts as former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria has reportedly started talks to join Inter Miami in the summer.

As per football journalist Leo Paradizo, the Major League Soccer side has started negotiations with Angel Di Maria, as they're looking forward to signing the Argentine winger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Di Maria currently plays for Benfica, which he joined in June 2023 from Juventus on a free transfer. Since joining the Portuguese side, he has made 46 appearances, bagging 16 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. Apart from the statistics, the Argentine winger has also helped the side with his experience.

However, as per the aforementioned report, the 36-year-old can join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the summer. Reacting to the report, fans had mixed responses.

The likes of Messi's former Barcelona teammates, such as Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, have already joined the Major League Soccer side earlier.

If Angel Di Maria joins the side, he will be a huge add-on to the existing experience.

Bayern Munich defender chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies chose Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when he was asked to choose between the two stars in a recent interview.

During an interview with ESPN, the Canadian defender was asked to make his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In response to this question, Davies took the name of the Argentine playmaker.

Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Lionel Messi have both left Europe; however, the never-ending GOAT debate between the two remains compact for the football world. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023, after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

On the other side, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2023. Between 2009 and 2018, the two shared a furious rivalry as they played for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, some fans claimed that the Argentine playmaker "completed football," when he guided Argentina to World Cup glory, which is an accolade missing in Ronaldo's trophy cabinet.