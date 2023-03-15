"We need to be patient" - Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal star after he recently picked up 'nasty injury' 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has updated fans on the recovery of Eddie Nketiah, who is dealing with an ongoing ankle injury.

Nketiah picked up the knock earlier this month and has missed the Gunners' last two fixtures, a 3-2 win over Bournemouth and a 3-0 victory over Fulham. The young forward was in fine form before being sidelined. He has scored nine goals and contributed two assists in 32 games across competitions.

Arteta has revealed that although Nketiah is still in a protective boot, he is getting better and could return in a few weeks. The Spaniard was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's second leg last-16 Europa League clash with Sporting CP on Thursday (March 16). He said (via football.london):

"It’s getting better. He’s still in the boot. He’s still a few weeks away and we need to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it’s not as bad as it could have been."

Gabriel Jesus made a return from a long-term ligament injury in the win against Fulham. He came on in the 77th minute after spending four months on the sidelines. His recovery is a huge boost for the Gunners given that Nketiah is injured.

Arsenal host Sporting at the Emirates with the two sides all square at 2-2 from the first leg. It will be interesting to see whether Arteta decides to rest a few of his first-team regulars. They are in the midst of a closely fought title race with Manchester City, leading the reigning champions at the top of the Premier League by five points.

Arsenal boss Arteta is not surprised by Manchester City's Erling Haaland's form

Haaland's form hasn't taken Arteta by surprise.

Haaland became City's top goalscorer in a single season on Tuesday night with 39 goals in 36 games. The Norweigan scored five goals as Pep Guardiola's men thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals 8-1 on aggregate.

Arteta was asked about Haaland's form and whether he was surprised by the prolific forward's goalscoring prowess this season. He replied (via the aforementioned source):

"No but when you look at what he’s done in the past and surrounded by the manager and the team that he has."

Haaland has been a massive success since joining City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a mere £54 million. He may be the difference-maker in the title race between Arsenal and the Cityzens. He has already netted against the Gunners this season in a 3-1 win at the Emirates in February.

