"We need more player with IQ", "Get this guy out" - Fans blame 2 Real Madrid stars after 3-2 Copa del Rey final loss vs Barcelona

Real Madrid supporters online have blamed Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz for their performances in the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona. Los Blancos were defeated 3-2 in extra time on Saturday (April 26).

Ad

Following a stalemate at extra time, there was a communication error between Modric and Diaz. The veteran released a pass to Diaz, who appeared sloppy in picking up the ball, which led to Barca's winning goal in the 116th minute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Barcelona were the first to open the scoring through Pedri in the 28th minute. Lamine Yamal directed a pass to Pedri, who rifled his shot into the net to put the Camp Nou outfit ahead.

Following a foul by Frenkie de Jong on Kylian Mbappe in the 68th minute, Real Madrid were awarded a free kick in a promising position. Mbappe stepped up to take the free kick and placed the ball into the net to make the scoreline 1-1 after 70 minutes.

Ad

Following a cross from Arda Guler in the 77th minute, Aurelien Tchouameni directed his header into the net to give Real Madrid the lead. However, Yamal was again in his creative gear as he set up Ferran Torres (84’), who stylishly placed the ball in the back of the net to restore parity (2-2).

After 90 minutes without a winner, the final headed into extra time. Following a communication mistake by Modric and Diaz, the ball fell kindly to Jules Kounde in the 116th minute. The Frenchman released a shot that went past Thibaut Courtois in goal and won the Copa del Rey for Barcelona.

Ad

In 65 minutes on the pitch, Modric maintained 89% (32/36) passing precision. He registered two tackles, recorded two out of two successful dribbles, and won five out of nine ground duels (via Sofascore).

Diaz featured for 31 minutes and maintained a passing accuracy of 80% (12/15). The Moroccan registered one shot, one tackle, but lost possession of the ball six times (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans vented their frustration on X over Modric and Brahim's error, with one tweeting:

Ad

"We need more player with iq man and get rid of these brainless chicken like brahim, Fran, and endrick.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Horrible man,” a fan opined.

"100% Modric fault,” another fan opined.

"Also a dangerous risky pass from modric,” a fan complained.

"Modric is to blame for all this..there’s no two ways about it Modric is to blame for all this..there’s no two ways about it,” another fan suggested.

"It is all Modric's fault there, how you going to give a pass to the center with their high pressure,” a fan vented.

Ad

"Sell him to saudi or MLS, useless player! Can't dribble, can't pass, can't shoot ffs,” another shared.

"Get this guy out,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brahim thought Luka would have put the ball behind him” - Real Madrid boss on his player's mistake that led to Barca's win

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on what led to Barca's winning goal in the Copa del Rey final. This followed fans' outrage regarding Modric and Diaz's role in the build-up to Blaugrana's winner.

Ad

After the game, Ancelotti was asked about the mistake by his players that led to Barca's victory. He responded (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Modrić's mistake or Brahim's? Brahim thought Luka would have put the ball behind him."

Expand Tweet

This loss implies that Real Madrid could win only one major trophy this season —the LaLiga — following their Copa del Rey loss and UCL elimination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More