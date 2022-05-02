"We need players with that attitude" - Xavi heaps praise on 28-year-old Barcelona star after win over Real Mallorca

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised forward Memphis Depay for his fantastic attitude in training. The Dutchman scored the opener in the Blaugrana's 2-1 victory against RCD Mallorca in La Liga last night (May 1).

Depay's future has been a topic of speculation over the past few weeks due to the sheer quantity of forwards the club have at their disposal. The Daily Mail reported back in March that the forward was weighing up his future after joining the club on a free transfer ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli were rumored to be interested in signing Depay this summer, but no concrete updates have emerged on those rumors.

Speaking after the match against Mallorca, Xavi notably refrained from speaking about the 28-year-old's future at the Nou Camp. However, he praised Depay for his attitude, stating (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m not talking about the future, I’m talking about the present and the matches to come. Memphis is playing today because he had a fantastic week of training, another would have given up and he didn’t, we need players with that attitude.”

The former Manchester United forward has endured multiple injury problems this season, which have limited him to just 33 appearances across all competitions.

However, Depay has still managed 11 goals in those matches and is Barcelona's joint top-scorer this term alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona end 3-match losing streak at home with win over Mallorca

Xavi's side entered their La Liga encounter against Mallorca after defeats in each of their last three home matches. They fell 3-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt to exit the UEFA Europa League before suffering 1-0 reverses against Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona finally put those demons to rest by securing a 2-1 win against Mallorca. Depay opened the scoring with an excellent finish from Jordi Alba's ball over the top in the 25th minute. Sergio Busquets' neat left-footed strike in the second half put them to the good nine minutes into the second half.

Mallorca pulled a goal back through Antonio Jose Arenas in the 79th minute, volleying in from a lateral free-kick. However, the Blaugrana held on to seal an important victory.

Barcelona now sit second in La Liga with 66 points from 34 matches, two clear of third-placed Sevilla and five clear of Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh