We need to be respectful” – Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo requests Sunderland fans to change lyrics of x-rated chant about him

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has respectfully asked Sunderland fans to change the lyrics of their chant about him, which refers to his manhood.

Diallo joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for a fee of £37.2 million in January last year. However, he has struggled for playing time, making just nine senior appearances across competitions for his new team.

This is a common sight for youngsters at top clubs, which is why Diallo has been sent out on two separate loan spells since his move to Old Trafford. After spending six months at Rangers earlier this year, he was allowed to join the Black Cats for the 2022-23 season.

Sunderland fans have welcomed the Ivory Coast international with open arms and such has been the reception that he even has his own chant. However, Diallo has asked the supporters to change the wording of the chant, which contains stereotypical content.

Sunderland AFC @SunderlandAFC



#SAFC A message from Amad ahead of today's game 🫡 A message from Amad ahead of today's game 🫡#SAFC https://t.co/yfrYb1Ip6m

In a video message to fans via Sunderland's official Twitter account (h/t Manchester Evening News) ahead of his team's 3-0 win against Millwall on 3 December, he said:

"Sunderland fans I've had an amazing time so far. I love your energy and having you sing my name is incredible. But we need to be respectful. Let's change the song, keep the noise and move forward together."

So far, the Manchester United loanee has scored four goals and provided one assist in 15 games across competitions for Sunderland. The Black Cats are 10th in the league table, just a point behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Diallo's pace and trickery down the flanks will be an asset for manager Tony Mowbray for the remaining 25 Championship games this campaign.

Sunderland manager makes a case for Manchester United to not recall Amad Diallo

There have been talks of Manchester United potentially recalling Diallo from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light in January.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Manchester United's loanee Amad Diallo 🗣️ "THERE'S NO STOPPING HIM RIGHT NOW!"Manchester United's loanee Amad Diallo 🗣️ "THERE'S NO STOPPING HIM RIGHT NOW!"Manchester United's loanee Amad Diallo 🔴 https://t.co/vYFH1bJYbL

Mowbray has highlighted that the Red Devils have a squad good enough to carry on without him. He said as quoted by Sunderland Echo (via the aforementioned source):

"We’ll have to wait and see what happens but we’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them.' I think Man United are in an alright place aren’t they?"

"They’re doing okay. They’ve got a young Argentinian lad [Alejandro Garnacho] coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to give him a chance."

Despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo last month, Manchester United currently have Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, and Antony as players who can play down the flanks.

