"We need Ronaldo", "This guy can't finish" - Chelsea fans not convinced about 27-year-old star after performance against Udinese

Chelsea beat Udinese 3-1 in a friendly encounter on July 29.

New boy Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet to open his account for the Blues. He scored Chelsea's second goal of the night with a scrappy rebound.

The English international was guilty of missing a couple of easy chances otherwise as well, as the Blues continued to struggle in front of goal despite scoring thrice last night.

Here is a clip of Sterling's scrappy goal (shared via ESPN Twitter):

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Raheem Sterling gets his first ever Chelsea goal! Raheem Sterling gets his first ever Chelsea goal! 💥 https://t.co/qs1nEyPfLm

The former Manchester City star has been a brilliant player over the years but is often accused of missing easy chances in front of goal. Chelsea fans were understandably frustrated with more of their forwards missing chances, with several taking to Twitter to express their grievances.

Here is how some of them reacted to Sterling's performance:

Sean A @SeanA63790556 @ChelseaFC Sterling has forgotten his goal boot at Man city. Hopefully he goes back to get it before season starts. Can’t even celebrate that goal. Like really! @ChelseaFC Sterling has forgotten his goal boot at Man city. Hopefully he goes back to get it before season starts. Can’t even celebrate that goal. Like really!

Chelsea's other forwards, namely Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, have become infamous for missing sitters. Some fans compared Sterling's goal to those patchy finishes.

User @User1000011111 @CFC_Junior_ @ChelseaFC If it was Pulisic, you would be saying that he's really bad and that we need to sell him immediately @CFC_Junior_ @ChelseaFC If it was Pulisic, you would be saying that he's really bad and that we need to sell him immediately 😂

Lemar. @Jagaban_j @ChelseaFC Worst goal I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen wenrer score @ChelseaFC Worst goal I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen wenrer score

One fan made it clear that the Blues need to sign Cristiano Ronaldo to bang in goals regularly.

Samuel Owusu Frimpong @SamuelOwusuFri3 @ChelseaFC We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo @ChelseaFC We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo, We need Ronaldo

Chelsea going through a tough pre-season

After officially changing ownership at the end of May, the Pensioners ushered in a new era by cleaning house at the top level.

Todd Boehly, the new owner, announced himself as the interim sporting director and took charge of transfers along with other responsibilities. Head coach Thomas Tuchel also stepped up to provide wisdom by identifying targets in the transfer market.

So far, the Blues have roped in two brilliant players in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, given the state of the squad, they will need a few more signings to challenge for silverware this season.

With the team yet to be settled, the Blues looked scrappy in their pre-season performances. They suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the United States of America last week.

The Blues still have a month to go before the window ends but will need to act swiftly if they are to start the league season with an established team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far