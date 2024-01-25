Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that striker Christopher Nkunku and centre-back Malo Gusto could be fit to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues are coming off a rousing 6-1 demolition of Championship side Middlesbrough in midweek to advance to the EFL Cup final. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Riverside two weeks ago, Pochettino's side overwhelmed their opponents to advance to their second final in three years.

With games coming thick and fast, the Blues next take on high-flying Aston Villa at home in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 27). In the pre-game press conference ahead of the Cup clash, Pochettino hinted that Nkunko and Gusto could feature against Liverpool in midweek, but the Villa game comes too soon for them:

"No they (Nkunku and Gusto) could be available for Liverpool on Wednesday," said the Argentinian (as per Football London). "We need to see how they evolve in the next few days. But they're not going to be available tomorrow."

Nkunku has had an injury-plagued first campaign at Stamford Bridge, suffering knee and hip issues. Gusto, meanwhile, suffered an injury in the recent win over Fulham.

"It's going to be a tough but great final" - Chelsea boss on facing Liverpool in EFL Cup final

Middlesbrough v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Mauricio Pochettino foresees a 'tough' final against Liverpool, who drew 1-1 with Fulham in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Wednesday, winning 3-2 on aggregate, to reach their second final in three years.

The Blues boss acknowledged the step-up in competition, with the Reds topping the Premier League after 21 games and in contention for three other titles. Ahead of the February 25 title match, Pochettino said in his aforementioned press conference:

"We are going to find a very solid and consistent team. Going to be a tough opponent. Massive challenge for us. It's going to be good to face Liverpool. It's going to be tough but a great final."

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League and alive in both Cup competitions.