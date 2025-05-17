“We need to sell him”, “Dreadful in that game” - Fans slam 29-year-old Manchester City star after 1-0 loss in FA Cup final vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City fans have slammed Manuel Akanji for his performance in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 17. The Citizens were beaten 1-0, with Eberechi Eze scoring the game's only goal in the 16th minute.

Ad

Akanji, who is primarily a central defender, was deployed at right-back, where he has played a few times this campaign. Following this defeat, which has come as a shock to football fans, one supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Akanji is the next walker. Lazy ass defending, stupid dribbling, awful crossing. Nunes is the better rb."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Another said:

"Why didn't the bald fraud play nunes rb. Why akanji"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Continuing with the trend, a fan wrote:

"Akanji today showed why centre backs at right back."

Claming that Matheus Nunes should have played in place of Akanji, another supporter added:

"Akanji came in and we became shit pretends to be surprised no hate for him but yeah he isn’t fitting the team rn and Nunes was better wolves last 10 mins he came in we were shit shit against Southampton and today."

Ad

One more fan wrote:

"Akanji should never play rb again. Letting kdb go justified today too, he was awful. Zero creativity in the side."

Wishing for Nunes to feature at right-back, this fan claimed:

"Akanji was dreadful in that game. They should’ve started Nunes at RB and Gvardiol at CB. Savinho and Doku had zero impact from the wing."

Ad

Asking for Manchester City to let go of Akanji, a fan wrote:

"Don’t forget Akanji we need to sell him."

One more added:

"Think Akanji first man to leave after KdB."

Overall, Akanji has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, bagging one assist.

Manchester City interested in move for Serie A midfielder- Reports

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in the summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, the Dutchman will cost about £70 million in the coming transfer window (via The Hard Tackle).

Ad

The Serie A outfit will have most of the negotiating power in this deal, with the player contracted with them till 2030. Overall, he's made 52 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 15 goals and five assists.

This interest in Reijnders has emerged due to the uncertainty around the futures of Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Mateo Kovacic. Reijnders is a versatile player, who can play as a number 10 and as a number eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More