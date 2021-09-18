"We don't need to sign Saul" - Chelsea fans rave about talent out on Premier League loan

Chelsea fans have been left overjoyed after watching Conor Gallagher in action against Liverpool in the Premier League. The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, impressed against Liverpool despite ending up on the losing side.

Patrick Vieira's men were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at the end, but the display from Chelsea loanee Gallagher will remain a positive for Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to life with the Eagles, scoring twice and registering an assist in four Premier League appearances so far.

After another bright display from him, Chelsea fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice the talent possessed by Gallagher. The Englishman did not wilt under the pressure of playing in front of a raucous Anfield and more than held his ground.

Speaking about his performance, one Chelsea fan tweeted:

"Gallagher will fit in perfectly with the current Chelsea team. We really don't need to sign Saul on a permanent basis except he brings something exceptional. Mount will have a serious competition in Gallagher."

יִרְמְיָהוּ @jerryadeyemi1st Gallagher will fit in perfectly with the current Chelsea team. We really don't need to sign Saul on a permanent basis except he brings something exceptional. Mount will have a serious competition in Gallagher.

Here are some of the other reactions from Chelsea fans after Gallagher continued his excellent start to the Premier League campaign:

MMM @ManikMane Conor Gallagher's growth has been sublime ! Yet again another great season so far ! Him and Bilmour are 2 great prospects to succeed at Chelsea . This clubs vision is surprising me 👌🏿👏🏿 . Hold tight

manas mitul @ManasMitul Connor Gallagher has had a really good game, again. I'd love him back at Chelsea.

Nabil @MirzNabil Gallagher is so good. Might become an anchor to Chelsea in the coming seasons!

WILLZ👑 @Iam_willzpeterz Conor Gallagher out here seriously balling!! The future of Chelsea's midfield 💪🏾💙

Even a few rival fans seem to have started liking Gallagher and stated they would take him if the Blues decided to sell him.

Mufasa @axe_of_thor If Chelsea don't want him, Connor Gallagher at Assna please 🥸

Akeno Menzies @AbdxlA Conor Gallagher must be taken away from Chelsea. They don't even need him. Needs a move to Spurs/Arsenal.

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League on Sunday

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are gearing up for a derby in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues will travel to north London as they face rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

With Liverpool securing a win over Crystal Palace, the Reds have now opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. However, if Chelsea win against Spurs, they can go back to being level on points with Jurgen Klopp's men.

As things stand, both Manchester City and Manchester United are above Chelsea in the table in addition to Liverpool. While Premier League champions City have played an extra game, United are only in action tomorrow. However, the Red Devils will play in the early kick-off against West Ham and could momentarily open up a gap with Chelsea in the Premier League table.

As such, the onus is on Chelsea to try and maintain their sparkling start to the season if they want to keep pace with the teams currently above them. The Blues will be counting on Romelu Lukaku to be among the goals against Spurs.

