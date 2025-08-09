"We need to stop the guy from working" - Ruben Amorim delivers verdict on new Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken out after securing the services of coveted young striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Slovenia international has cost the Red Devils £66.4 million plus £7.3 million in add-ons.
Just 22 years of age, Sesko has already made a name for himself in Europe and was wanted by a host of clubs. Arsenal reportedly wanted him earlier this summer but landed Viktor Gyokeres after failing to secure his services.
The Red Devils also battled Newcastle United for Sesko's signature as they desperately hunted for Alexander Isak's successor. Landing Sesko without continental football is, therefore, a huge achievement for Manchester United.
Following Sesko's arrival, Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on the young striker and has backed him for success. He has insisted that the former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig star has the right character for the club. He said, as quoted by The Daily Star:
"He has the characteristics that we needed. Ben is a player that, with all the information that we have, we need to stop the guy from working - it is not the opposite! That is also important."
The Manchester United manager added:
"He is really young, he is good in the air, he is good running the channels and he is good on the ball, so I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot. For sure, he is going to feel at home in our club. He is the right character in this group so we are really, really happy to have him."
Sesko established himself as one of the best young strikers in Europe in the last two seasons with RB Leipzig. The 6 ft 5 in forward scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 appearances for the German Bundesliga side.
Manchester United face competition from rivals for Premier League midfielder's signature
Manchester United could reportedly face competition from local rivals Manchester City for the signature of Carlos Baleba this summer. As reported by ESPN, Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.
The report claims that Ruben Amorim's side are yet to establish contact with Brighton for Baleba. They could financially struggle to sign the £104 million-rated midfield dynamo following the signing of Benjamin Sesko.
Manchester United have completely reshaped their attack this summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. They have been heavily linked with Baleba but could reportedly face competition from Manchester City.
Baleba has been excellent for Brighton since joining the Seagulls in 2023 from Lille in a reported €27 million deal. The Cameroon international has made 77 appearances for the Premier League side and has impressed with his all-round game and tireless running.